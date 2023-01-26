"You are absolutely killing it!": Special Forces fans applaud Hannah Brown for completing both challenges in episode 5

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining contestants participate in some of the toughest challenges and push themselves to the limits. They were trained by four special forces agents and had to spend a total of 10 days in a boot camp, withstanding challenging environments and drama.

On this week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown was among the few who could complete both challenges with her strength and determination. Considering that the tasks were some of the toughest this season, fans applauded her on social media. One tweeted:

Molly @MRogue87 Watching #SpecialForcesFox and man, I'm so proud of you @hannahbrown You are absolutely killing it! You are straight #BeastMode Way to show America how great you are!!! Watching #SpecialForcesFox and man, I'm so proud of you @hannahbrown You are absolutely killing it! You are straight #BeastMode Way to show America how great you are!!!

The hit series has been extremely well-received by the audience since its premiere. The contestants are already halfway into their journey and the journey is going to get tougher. Viewers have also been invested in the cast members' as they have openly expressed their viewers on social media and called out several participants who have quit the show.

Hannah Brown completes both challenges on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test saw the remaining celebrity contestants do their best to survive through the challenges and the rigirous training by the special forces agents. Each day was a fresh start but nothing prepared them for the death defying challenges that were to come ahead this week.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Pressure, reads:

"The remaining celebrity recruits reach the halfway point in their 10-day journey, and the tasks are only getting harder; the recruits face a skyscraping tactical repel and a high-pressure simulation that puts one recruit over the edge."

In episode 5, the Special Forces contestants were on their fifth day of training, which meant that they were halfway through their boot camp and only had five more days to go. For the first challenge, the cast members had to repel down the side of the building, which was 250 feet high. They had to climb up the stairs of the building with their gear on, which tired most of them.

While most celebrity contestants were able to accomplish the task, Anthony Scaramucci and Mike Piazza failed the challenge as they weren't able to repel down in the same technique that was to them. When former Bachelorette Hannah Brown took to the challenge, the agents asked her if she was ready to put her life at risk, she looked seemingly nervous at completing the challenge.

Albeit nervous, Hannah managed to complete the challenge with ease in the episode and received applause from fellow team members as well as her training agents who described her as having "excellent technique."

For the final challenge, they had to undergo a car ambush task. The contestants had to drive a car through the given route while encoutering several obstacles including gunfire and explosion. This was the most intriguing but also difficult task of the season. Danny, Kenya, Gus, Carli, Mike, and Anthony all failed the challenge.

Hannah initially expressed her concerns with the Special agent yelling at her and confessed to not being appreciative of the same. However, she was one of the few who was able to complete the challenge with the chaos going around her. She was seen driving through with ease and also smiling, an emotion which the former Bachelorette confessed came due to nervousness.

Fans applaud Hannah Brown for completing both challenges on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to compliment Hannah Brown for her grit and determination in completing the challenges. Check out what they have to say.

Doug Price @HandsLikeFeet Watching #SpecialForcesFox and becoming a huge fan and rooting for @hannahbrown ... loved how she drove through it all, answered the question with no hesitation. She is tough! Watching #SpecialForcesFox and becoming a huge fan and rooting for @hannahbrown ... loved how she drove through it all, answered the question with no hesitation. She is tough!

Kristin @itskristind Anthony's still there so I wonder if Danny actually left. Also, next week looks INSANE. Rooting for @hannahbrown and @KenyaMoore so hard!! #SpecialForcesFox Anthony's still there so I wonder if Danny actually left. Also, next week looks INSANE. Rooting for @hannahbrown and @KenyaMoore so hard!! #SpecialForcesFox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been an interesting watch so far. The stakes are only going to get higher from now on and the contestants will be tested on their endurance and perseverance. Only time will tell how many of them will survive the rigorous training by the end of the season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test next Wednesday, January 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes