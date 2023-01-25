Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode 5 air time, release date, and plot

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is all set to air a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode will feature the remaining celebrity contestants giving their all in some of the most difficult challenges they've ever endured. They will be trained by Special Forces agents who will test them on bravery, endurance, and many other traits.

Episode 5 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will see a lot of emotion, drama, and conflict among the cast members and agents. The recruits will face difficult challenges as they have to go through 10 days in a boot camp, withstanding the physically and mentally challenging environment. Some might not be able to take it for long and will leave the series.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival."

What to expect from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1 episode 5?

This week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will feature the agents training their recruits in challenges that will push the cast to their limits. Some celebrity contestants will be seen at their breaking point, and one might even choose to leave the show. However, it's unclear who would be next to voluntarily/medically withdraw from the competition.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Pressure, reads:

"The remaining celebrity recruits reach the halfway point in their 10-day journey, and the tasks are only getting harder; the recruits face a skyscraping tactical repel and a high-pressure simulation that puts one recruit over the edge."

The upcoming Special Forces episode will see the celebrities engaging in a high-intensity skyscraping-repelling activity. The cast is five days into their 10-day training, and so far, eight recruits have left the series since its premiere. While some suffered medical emergencies, others chose to voluntarily leave as the pressure was too much for them to sustain.

The recruits or celebrity contestants who are left to compete this week include NFL athlete Danny Amendola, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, veteran basketball player Dwight Howard, actor and model Gus Kenworthy, Olympic soccer player Carli Lloyd, RHOA alum Kenya Moore, MLB star Mike Piazza, and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

With the number of stressors they have to endure every week from the four Special Forces agents, it will be interesting to see who is next to leave the competition.

While the agents have pushed them through challenges, some have found it difficult to sustain. Still, throughout the season, they have opened up about their past, including traumatic events, difficulties, and more.

The contestants who couldn't make it all the way include actress Jamie Lynn Spears, television personality Dr. Drew Pinsky, actress Beverly Mitchell, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, musician Montell Jordan, TV personality Kate Gosselin, chef Tyler Florence, and Spice Girls member Mel B.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been extremely dramatic with every episode. The eight recruits are halfway through their training, and as the season progresses, the stakes will be even higher as they will have to endure more demanding challenges to get through training successfully. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out which of them will survive until the end.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand new episode this Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

