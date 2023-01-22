Fox's Accused season 1 cast list explored

Fox's anthology drama series, Accused, is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, January 22, 2023. It focuses on a number of cases and trials shown from the point of view of the defendant, exploring the various pivotal events that led to their arrest and subsequent trial.

Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per Fox Flash:

''Accused is a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial.''

The description further reads:

''Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others -- forever.''

Accused is based on the 2010 hit BBC One with the same title. It stars a number of prominent TV actors like Wendell Pierce, among many others.

Accused season 1 cast list: Shawn Doyle and others to feature in Fox's new anthology show

1) Shawn Doyle as Eric Border

Actor Shawn Doyle stars as Eric Broder in the new anthology drama series. Although not many details about his character are known at this point, fans can expect him to play a significant part in the series.

Apart from Accused, Shawn Doyle has appeared in numerous popular films and shows like Big Love, Star Trek: Discovery, and Ashgrove, to name a few.

2) Wendell Pierce

Actor Wendell Pierce is also part of the cast of Fox's Accused. Pierce looks charismatic and intimidating in the show's trailer, and it seems like he plays a law enforcement officer, although details about his character are not fully revealed.

Pierce has essayed a number of memorable roles on television and films over the years, including Bunk Moreland in HBO's acclaimed crime drama series, The Wire, Robert Zane in Suits, Joe in Four, and many more.

3) Michael Chiklis as Dr. Scott Corbett

Michael Chiklis plays the role of a doctor named Scott Corbett. As per Screenrant, Corbett's son is suspected of planning an attack on a school. Chiklis is expected to play a pivotal role in the series premiere and looks in phenomenal form in the trailer.

Michael Chiklis' other notable film and TV acting credits include The Shield, When the Game Stands Tall, ABC's The Commish, and No Ordinary Family, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Accused stars various others in significant supporting/minor roles including:

Abigail Breslin as Esme Brewer

Whitney Cummings as Brenda

Robert Wisdom as Mitch Becker

Aisha Dee as Aaliyah Harris

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as David Mingoe

Don't forget to watch Accused on Fox on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

