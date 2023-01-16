What time will Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 3 air on Fox? Release date, plot, and more

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is all set to air the third episode of its debut season this week. The show began a couple of weeks ago and has already intrigued fans, who were looking forward to more episodes of the police procedural drama. With a consistent storyline and a character-driven approach, fans can't wait to see what Alert: Missing Persons Unit has in store for them.

The third episode of the new Fox show, titled Zoey, will premiere on January 16, 2022, at 9.00 pm EST. It originally premiered after a crucial NFL game, giving it a much wider audience base. The upcoming episode will focus on the Missing Persons Unit's latest hunt for a college student who goes missing after a party.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 1, episode 3 preview: What awaits Nikki Batista?

One of the things that stands out in this particular police procedural show is that it follows the tale of Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez) as she looks for her son, who has been missing for six years. The new episode will see her get closer to finding her child, while also solving a new case for the missing persons unit.

The upcoming episode of the show will feature the unit focusing on finding a college student who goes missing after a party. The synopsis for the episode, titled Zoey, reads:

"The MPU searches for a college student after she goes missing during a house party; Sidney and Keith try to adjust to normal life again."

The episode will also feature other plotlines, including one about Keith (Graham Verchere).

More about Alert: Missing Persons Unit

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is an American procedural drama created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx. The show follows Jason Grant (Caan) and Nikki Batista (Ramirez) from the Missing Persons Unit (MPU), who work on cases while simultaneously trying to uncover the truth about their son's disappearance.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A character-driven police procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). When police officer Nikki Batista's son goes missing, she joins the special unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own.

It continues:

"Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama with a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person in each episode, running alongside Nikki and her ex-husband's quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son. It's a case-of-the-week show with a case-of-a-lifetime story running through it -- a story that alternately brings the two main characters gut-wrenching heartache and heart-pounding joy."

The show also stars Ryan Broussard, Adeola Role, Graham Verchere, Pete Gibson, and Bre Blair.

The upcoming episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit will air on January 16, 2023.

