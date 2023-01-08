Alert: Missing Person's Unit on Fox - Release date, time, and cast explored

Alert: Missing Person's Unit is the latest police procedural drama, arriving on FOX this Sunday, January 8, 2023. Following the pilot episode, the series will move to its regular time slot on Monday, meaning the second episode will air on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET. New episodes will subsequently be released weekly, every Monday.

The new police procedural will focus on the work of the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) at the Philadelphia Police Department and introduce viewers to how missing person cases are solved.

FOX's official plotline for the show is as follows:

“Set within the Philly Police Department, each episode explores the dark side of the City of Brotherly Love. It's an intense race against the clock where every second counts, as it's impossible not to fear the worst when a loved one is either kidnapped or gone missing.”

Everything you need to know about Alert: Missing Person's Unit, ahead of the show's premiere

What to expect?

The Fox police procedural, Alert: Missing Person's Unit, centers around police officer Nikki Batista, who works in the Missing Person's Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department. While contending with her everyday work, Batista must also deal with tragedy in her own life. Her own son went missing six years ago and has still not been found.

Batista is the head of the police department’s Missing Person’s Unit and while she helps others find their loved ones who went missing, she also searches for her boy. Burdened with the grief of losing her own son, Nikki empathizes with the people who report their loved ones as missing and does her best to look for the missing people in the hope that one day she too will be reunited with her son.

Things take a turn when, one day, Nikki's ex-husband Jason Grant shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their son. This gives her some hope, now that a break has been made in the case. But the question remains, is that person really Nikki's son or is it just someone claiming to be so?

Alert: Missing Person's Unit - Cast of the procedural drama unveiled

Fox is bringing us an ensemble cast led by Dania Ramirez as the Head of the Missing Person's Unit, Nikki Batista. She will be joined by the following actors:

Scott Caan as Jason Grant

Adeola Role as Kemi

Ryan Broussard as Mike

Graham Verchere as Keith

Fivel Stewart as Sydney

Petey Gibson as C

John Eisendrath is the showrunner and executive producer alongside Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner. The series will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment.

Catch Alert: Missing Person's Unit, premiering this weekend on Fox Network Television.

