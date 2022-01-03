 'The Cleaning Lady' cast list: Élodie Yung, Adan Canto and others star in FOX thriller

Fox's new drama series The Cleaning Lady hovers over the topical theme of immigration and is produced by Shay Mitchell ("Pretty Little Liars'", "You") and Fox Entertainment.

The Cleaning Lady is based on an Argentinian series named La Chica Que Limpia and the pilot episode is directed by Michael Offer of Homeland fame. The story focuses on whip-smart doctor Thony, who is forced to become a cleaning lady so that she can pay for her ailing son's medical treatment. The series "The Cleaning Lady" is created by Miranda Kwok (''The 100") who is known for writing strong female characters.

The cast list of Fox's thriller series 'The Cleaning Lady'

Elodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa

Elodie Yung plays Thony De La Rosa in the latest Fox series The Cleaning Lady. Elodie is best known for playing Elektra Natchios in 2nd season of Marvel's Netflix series Daredevil. She has also appeared in many popular films like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and G.I. Joe: Retailation. In 2016, Elodie also did an action-comedy film, The Hitman's Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L.

Adan Canto as Arman Morales

Adan Canto plays Arman Morales, a lieutenant in a crime syndicate in the series The Cleaning Lady. He is best known for playing National Security Advisor in the Netflix series The Designated Survivor. Adan has also done a superhero film X-Men: Days of Future past. He recently wrote and directed a short film, Before Tomorrow, which earned many awards at film festivals.

Others in the cast of 'The Cleaning Lady'

Other ensemble stars in the cast include Martha Millan as Fiona, Liza Weil as Katherine Russo, Oliver Hudson as Garrett Miller and Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Cleaning Lady will premiere on January 3rd, 2022 on Fox Channel.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Danyal Arabi