What time will SWAT season 6 episode 1 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

SWAT season 6 is finally set to premiere on CBS, much to fans' excitement. Viewers have waited a long time to see Hondo and his team tackle criminals in Los Angeles and bring them to justice and were over the moon when the season's release date was announced.

Season 6 of the hit show was earlier scheduled for release on September 30, 2022. However, the release date was pushed back by a week. The CBS police drama is now set to hit the screens on October 7, 2022. The series will air in its official time slot, 8 pm ET/PT on CBS Network Television.

SWAT season 6 episode 1 plot - Hondo and his team head to Thailand

The new season will take off from where the last season left viewers and will see Hondo and his team heading to Thailand to train with the country's elite SWAT team. They will be joined by one of Hondo’s former military acquaintances.

The two mates will come across a heroin operation in the country, which has links to Los Angeles. Their investigation will also lead them to find a connection with a notorious drug kingpin. Could this mean a new addition to the cast? Only time will tell.

The premiere episode of SWAT is titled Thai Hard and is directed by Billy Gierhart and written by Sarah Alderson. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“During a trip to Bangkok to train alongside Thailand’s premiere S.W.A.T. team, Hondo and his former military buddy Joe stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin.”

The premiere will be followed by a second episode, titled Thai Another Day, which is scheduled for release this October 14, 2022.

SWAT's new season is expected to have 10 to 18 episodes with an average runtime of 43 to 44 minutes, judging by previous seasons.

A glimpse at the returning cast of the police procedural drama

The main cast members set to reprise their roles in the new season of the show are Shemar Moore as Daniel Harrelson, Alex Russell as Jim Street, Kenny Johnson as Dominic Luca, David Lim as Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks, and Jay Harrington as David Kay.

They will be joined by recurring cast members Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle, Anna Enger Ritch as Zoe Powell, and Otis Gallop as Sergeant Stevens.

Sadly, fan-favorite Lina Esco, who played Christina “Chris” Alonso for five seasons, will not be returning for the sixth installment of the show.

What is SWAT all about?

SWAT is a police procedural action drama that follows the Los Angeles S.W.A.T. team as they go about their daily duties of putting notorious criminals in the city behind bars. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.”

Don't forget to catch the new season this weekend at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS Network Television.

