What time will SWAT Season 5 Episode 22 (finale) air? Release date, plot, and more about the CBS show

It is time to finally bid adieu to SWAT season 5. After a long run, season 5 of the police drama is finally coming to an end with episode 22 and we may have to bid adieu to some of our favorite stars on the show.

The penultimate episode saw the team tracking down porcelain statues after finding out that hitmen are hurting anyone who gets in the way. Moreover, after a whole season of will-they or won't-they, we finally saw a ray of hope for Chris and Street's romance.

When Street has a close shave with death, Chris finally realizes her true feelings for him, despite her very harsh confessions in episode 20 which made viewers certain that no romance could be expected. Meanwhile, Hondo's relationship with Leroy is put to the test.

What to expect for the season finale of SWAT?

With the season coming to a close, there are a lot of questions about what will happen next.

What is the plot for season 5 episode 22?

The main question for the final episode is regarding the future of the character, Chris Alonso in the series. The writers have created a stir by finally giving Chris and Street fans a potential for romance development. But Chris was supposed to leave with this season finale, although Lisa Esco has not confirmed her departure from the show yet. So what lies ahead for Chris and Street? The final episode may hold some answers.

With romance brewing a little, we are hoping to see more of Chris in the next season because if she leaves, not only will Street be brokenhearted, but there will be bigger questions like what will happen to the team. We are hoping that the final episode will give us hints about the future.

When will the finale air?

S.W.A.T. @swatcbs The respect between these two 🥺 Our hearts are melting. #SWAT The respect between these two 🥺 Our hearts are melting. #SWAT https://t.co/Ch8ETY4b7M

SWAT season 5 episode 22 will air on CBS network TV on May 22, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET. The episode can also be watched on the CBS website. For viewers without a cable connection, SWAT can also be watched on YouTube TV and Hulu+Live TV. It will also be made available on video-on-demand and can be streamed via Amazon Prime, Google Play, or iTunes.

Has SWAT been renewed for another season?

S.W.A.T. @swatcbs You are everything you leave behind. The season finale of #SWAT is this #SWAT Sunday at 10/9c. Can we count on you? You are everything you leave behind. The season finale of #SWAT is this #SWATSunday at 10/9c. Can we count on you? https://t.co/2l0olQCtSH

Whatever may be the fate of Chris and Street, viewers will be glad to learn that the series has been renewed for a sixth season. The news of renewal was announced way back in April when several shows were being canceled. Thankfully, the procedural action drama made it to another season.

Created by Robert Hamner and Rick Husky and based on the 1975 television series by the same name, SWAT, is soon dropping its season 5 finale episode. Watch this space for more updates on the action drama.

Edited by Khushi Singh