What happened between Danny Amendola and Billy Billingham on Special Forces? Fans react to their feud

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode documented the remaining celebrity contestants giving it their all in some of the toughest challenges while also being trained by four special forces agents. They had to spend a total of 10 days in a boot camp, enduring challenging environments and a significant amount of drama.

On this week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test former NFL athlete Danny Amendola got into a heated argument with DS agent Billy Billingham. The feud led to the former almost quitting the show after feeling disrespected. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger before he could make the decision. Fans took to social media to offer varied reactions to the issue.

The new series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Viewers have followed the cast members' journey on the show and have openly expressed their views on social media. While fans have applauded some contestants for their determination and strength, they have criticized others for their behavior on the show.

Danny and Billy get into a heated argument on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test began with the cast members getting ready for another day of encountering tough challenges. They were already on their fifth day of training and had five more days to get through the rigorous training successfully. Eight of the recruits had already left voluntarily or due to medical injuries, and there were only eight more left in the series.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Pressure, reads:

"The remaining celebrity recruits reach the halfway point in their 10-day journey, and the tasks are only getting harder; the recruits face a skyscraping tactical repel and a high-pressure simulation that puts one recruit over the edge."

Most of the episode took place without any drama. Almost all Special Forces contestants, with the exception of Anthony Scaramucci and Mike Piazza, successfully completed the first challenge. They had to repel down a 250 feet building and free fall with the technique explained by the agents.

For the second challenge, the cast members had to go through a driving ambush. They had to drive a car through the given route while escaping obstacles, including gunfire and explosions. Most of the contestants failed the task. Danny, however, got into a heated argument with DS agent Billy Billingham.

Prior to the Special Forces challenge in episode 5, the agents discussed how Danny was one of the strongest competitors on board and just had to be pushed harder. This took place by the end of the ambush driving challenge. The agent intentionally riled up the NFL athlete throughout the episode, which led to Danny confronting the agent.

Billy and Danny engaged in a heated argument after the challenge. After the latter addressed feeling disrespected, the agent screamed and threatened to remove him from the program. After Billy marched off the scene, Danny sat in the car with others and ripped off his armband in an effort to withdraw from the show.

While Anthony Scaramucci threatened to leave along with fellow Special Forces cast member, they eventually had their armbands on after returning to the camp. Danny was then confronted by DS agent Billy in the room where he was asked his final decision. Will he leave or stay to live another day at camp?

The episode ended with the cliffanger. Viewers will have to tune in to find out if Danny continues to compete or chooses voluntary withdrawal.

Fans react to Danny and Billy's feud on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the feud. While some didn't want Danny to leave, others noted that he should be able to endure the DS agents' rigorous method of training. Check out what they have to say.

Season 1 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been extremely dramatic with each passing episode. As the season progresses, challenges are set to get even tougher and the contestants will be pushed to their limits and tested on their endurance. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness the rest of the season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test next Wednesday, January 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

