"Barbaric"- Special Forces: World's Toughest Test fans shocked as competitors get challenged to fist fight each other

In the latest episode, the six last standing competitors of the series were asked to fist fight each other. There were no official rules for the match, and the players had to keep punching each other relentlessly. In fact, contestants were asked to use their "violence and aggression" in the game without caring about who got rolled over or injured.

In the first battle, Danny Amendola and Dwight Howard fought each other, and Danny lost his head gear during the face-off. Surprisingly, they did not stop the fight at that moment and instead kept going for multiple rounds. It was later announced that no competitor would kick their opponent, and Danny ultimately won the challenge, while Dwight called the fight "stupid."

Hannah Brown and Carli Lloyd fought against each other in the second battle. Hannah won the round, and the girls immediately hugged after the fight to make-up.

Meanwhile, Mike Piazza and Gus Kenworthy fought in the third battle, despite Mike being 23 years older than Gus. Kenworthy used it to his advantage and hit Mike just near the ribs, a move that the latter described as getting hit by a truck. Ultimately, Gus won the round, but no one quit the show in the challenge.

The SEALs said that this round helped the contestants get into the warrior zone, but Special Forces: World's Toughest Test fans called it "barbaric." Fans felt that it was wrong of them to make team players fight against each other with no rules and multiple rounds.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test fans don't feel it's a good idea to make competitors fight against each other

The hosts of the show explained that on the battlefield, players cannot choose their enemies, hence have to get into the ultimate "fight till death" challenge.

However, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test fans did not agree with the same and said that many things were wrong with the way the task was conducted.

Red @Redpainter1



Making them fight EACH OTHER? Naw, I'm done. This is grotesque and disturbing to watch.



#SpecialForcesFox This show went from interesting to barbaric and awful.Making them fight EACH OTHER? Naw, I'm done. This is grotesque and disturbing to watch. This show went from interesting to barbaric and awful. Making them fight EACH OTHER? Naw, I'm done. This is grotesque and disturbing to watch.#SpecialForcesFox

Miz Reid @PhDiva1109 WHY am I watching this? I was a fan. Now I’m just dumbfounded. Challenge self not commit violence against others. #SpecialForcesFox WHY am I watching this? I was a fan. Now I’m just dumbfounded. Challenge self not commit violence against others. #SpecialForcesFox

Kristin @itskristind I don't like watching the recruits going against each other. Plus Danny lost the head gear! #SpecialForcesFox I don't like watching the recruits going against each other. Plus Danny lost the head gear! #SpecialForcesFox

TruCamp @camp_tru #SpecialForcesFox I have to say I definitely don’t agree w having to fight each other. Y’all are WRONG on this one. This is WRONG! @DwightHoward @DannyAmendola y’all were first & I just don’t think y’all should’ve had to fight each other! #SpecialForcesFox I have to say I definitely don’t agree w having to fight each other. Y’all are WRONG on this one. This is WRONG! @DwightHoward @DannyAmendola y’all were first & I just don’t think y’all should’ve had to fight each other!

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill Dwight was kinda going innn #SpecialForcesFox But why they fighting frfr ?Dwight was kinda going innn But why they fighting frfr ? 😦😦 Dwight was kinda going innn 😬 #SpecialForcesFox

growingwithliane🐛🦋 @ClassyLady_24 #SpecialForcesFox Nah, it’s crazy that they got them fighting Nah, it’s crazy that they got them fighting🙈 #SpecialForcesFox

TruCamp @camp_tru #SpecialForcesFox making them fight each other is WRONG!!!! #SpecialForcesFox making them fight each other is WRONG!!!!

Red @Redpainter1



What a horrible twist. I can't watch further. I feel awful for the cast.



#SpecialForcesFox They should be building trust, not attacking each other like animals.What a horrible twist. I can't watch further. I feel awful for the cast. They should be building trust, not attacking each other like animals. What a horrible twist. I can't watch further. I feel awful for the cast.#SpecialForcesFox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode 7 saw Hannah overcome a different set of challenges

In the episode, the remaining six contestants of the show were challenged to go through a mission similar to that resembling a chemical warfare. The recruits had to go inside a tank, which was filled with tear gas, answer some questions while trying not to cough, find a medical bag, and escape through an alternative exit.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who has asthma, was forbidden by the seals to perform the task. She was made to stand in a corner during the challenge and was later asked to "suffer" just like her fellow cast mates. She was ordered to get wet, roll into the sand, and then do manual labor for two hours at 105 degrees of heat. Hannah was asked to carry heavy bags, but she was able to finish her task.

Meanwhile, Carli Lloyd and Mike Piazza failed to get the emergency bag out of the tank.

