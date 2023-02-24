Who was eliminated on Next Level Chef Season 2 Episode 3? Sandwich challenge, issues, and more explored

Popular reality cooking series, Next Level Chef Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

It documented the remaining cheftestants battling it out against each other and creating some delicious dishes to impress the judges and viewers and keep steering ahead in the competition. While some left their mentors stunned, others failed to make a mark.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, Darryl and Vinny went into the elimination round to cook spicy chicken sandwiches. Chef Gordon and Richard had to blind taste the two dishes and decide on their favorites. The former chose Darryl and the latter, Vinny. Chef Nyesha had to break the tie and she decided to let go of Darryl.

The Fox series has been extremely well-received by the audience. The contestants are divided into three teams, each guided by legendary chefs in the form of mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais. The past few weeks saw the chefs cook under different themes and earn the judges' praise as well as criticism. Only time will tell who makes it to the end.

What transpired on this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef began with the judges welcoming the remaining contestants to a brand new challenge. At the start of the episode, chef Gordon Ramsay's team had all six members, while chef Nyesha and Richard's each had five.

As per last week's elimination, Richard's team cooked on the top floor, Gordon's in the middle, and Nyesha's in the basement.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled No Pain, No Gain, reads:

"The chefs are challenged with making an upscale sandwich; one chef is eliminated."

For their first challenge on Next Level Chef, the cheftestants had to cook their own versions of an upscale sandwich. They had to use humble ingredients from the elevator and cook a bougie sandwich. While some chefs were able to grab some great ingredients, others made mistakes or stumbled under pressure.

Chefs Darryl and Cassie forgot to pick the challenge's key ingredient - bread. They now had to figure out how to either make bread or how to manage it without the main component.

Vinny overcooked the salmon and had to nail other ingredients to make up for it. April was seemingly nervous and told Nyesha she was going to use pork, but had lamb. While the challenge sounded easy, the contestants struggled at different stages throughout the cook.

This week, Next Level Chef viewers were introduced to chef Darryl, who bounced back from a kidney transplant in 2019, Vinny, a cook for his fire department in Massachusetts, and Mehreen from Bangladesh, who wanted to prove to be an inspiration to Muslim women in the world and wanted to show girls in her family that they can also succeed in their careers.

The judges now had to taste quite a bit of sandwiches. The mentors pointed out several issues, including the chefs missing the pickled element, which was the "mid-round mayhem" ingredient. They also pointed out mistakes in the dishes like lack of seasoning, acidity, and visual appeal.

By the end of the Next Level Chef challenge, the judges crowned Nuri from chef Nyesha's team the winner. The contestant also saved his teammates from elimination, who will be cooking from the top floor next week. Chef Gordon chose Vinny while chef Richard picked Darryl to compete in the elimination round.

For the elimination challenge, both Vinny and Darryl had to create their version of spicy chicken sandwiches. Both put their best culinary skills forward for chef Gordon and Richard to blind taste. The latter chose Vinny's dish while Gordon chose Darryl's. Chef Nyesha had to break the tie and she chose to go with Vinny, which led to Darryl's elimination.

Next week on Next Level Chef, Gordon's team will cook from the middle floor, and Richard's team from the basement.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has just begun and is already an interesting watch. As the season progresses, more eliminations will take place, making the competition even more challenging. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out how they fare in the rest of the season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes