What is Richard Blais’ net worth? Meet the mentor chef from Next Level Chef season 2

Chef Richard Blais is all set to appear in FOX TV's latest installment of Next Level Chef. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the reality television chef has a net worth of $5 million.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef will feature three mentor chefs who will be keeping tabs on a gifted group of home cooks, line cooks, food truck owners, and social media stars assigned to their individual teams. All the contestants will be aiming to prove their culinary worth and win the challenge.

In the competition, Blais will have six contestants under his wing, whom he will mentor to compete against Team Ramsay and Team Arrington. Only one contestant will ultimately be able to walk away with the title of the “Next Level Chef.”

The six contestants in Team Blais are:

29-year-old Christopher Spinosa from Long Island

52-year-old Darryl Taylor from Atlanta

41-year-old Kamahlai Stewart from Washington D.C.

44-year-old Matt Groark from Erial

27-year-old Mehreen Karim from Auburn

20-year-old Tineke Younger from Frederick

Meet Chef Richard Blais, the multi-talented chef who is the winner of Top Chef: All Stars

American chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality Richard Blais will be co-hosting alongside MasterChef fame Gordon Ramsay and Chef Hunter star Nyesha Arrington in the latest installment of FOX TV's Next level Chef season 2.

50-year-old Blais has played a crucial role in the hospitality industry for over 15 years. The culinary expert was born in Uniondale, New York, on February 19, 1972, and earned his degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, in 1998. He has apprenticed with well-known chefs like Thomas Kellar, Ferran Adria, and Daniel Boulud.

Richard Blais began his career by making Filet-O-Fish sandwiches at McDonald. From those modest beginnings, he went on to complete his CIA externship at the prestigious French Laundry in Yountville, California.

His restaurants include Four Flamingos, Ember & Rye, Juniper and Ivy, and The Crack Shack.

Richard Blais is best known for his stint on Bravo's Top Chef. Following his runners-up position in the fourth season of the program, he returned to the competition to win the title in Top Chef: All-Star.

He has featured as a judge on Guys Grocery Games, Top Chef Canada, and Rachael vs. Guy. Blais has also made appearances on Top Chef Masters, Chopped All Stars, and Iron Chef America.

In 2010, Richard Blais served as the host for Blais Off, on The Science Channel. The following year, he taped Burger Lab for the YouTube channel, Tasted.

On February 26, 2013, Richard Blais published his first cookbook, Try This at Home: Recipes from My Head to Your Plate. On May 16, 2017, he released his second cookbook, So Good: 100 Recipes from My Kitchen to Yours.

Blais launched his podcast, Starving for Attention, in 2017.

He is also known for his work in movies like Why Him? (2016), Ouvre-moi ta porte (2011), and Reinventing the Meal (2012). Richard Blais has also hosted Hungry Games for Food Network, which premiered on October 20, 2014. It was a series of entertaining hidden camera experiments and man-on-the-street taste tests that probed the psychology and science underlying our food choices.

Additionally, Richard has made appearances on a number of magazines, such as The New York Times, InStyle, and Food & Wine magazine. He has also been featured on the Today Show, Good Morning America, Live! with Kelly and Michael, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Richard Blais has been married to Jazmin Blais since 2006. They are parents to twins Riley and Emory Blais.

What to expect in Fox TV's Next level Chef season 2?

Season 2 of Next Level Chef comprises three cooking stages, with ingredients and challenges set differently in each level. The top level gets the first set of ingredients, while the bottom two levels scrounge for whatever is in store for them.

Only one person will be crowned the Next Level Chef and take home a $250,000 grand prize. They will also win a year of mentoring from mentors Gordon, Nyesha, and Richard.

The official synopsis of the show, as per FOX's press release, reads:

"Produced by Studio Ramsay Global & FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen."

It continues:

"From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

Next Level Chef season 2 will premiere on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT only on FOXTV. The show will then move to its regular time slot, i.e. Thursdays at 8 pm ET.

