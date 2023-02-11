How old is Preston Nguyen from Next Level Chef? Teen chef is the winner of World Food Champion

Gordon Ramsay is set to return with a brand new season of his famed culinary competition Next Level Chef. The award-winning chef, television personality, and restaurateur serves as one of the mentors and executive producer for the show.

Next Level Chef season two will premiere on Sunday, February 12, 2023, right after the Super Bowl only on FOX. The popular reality TV culinary competition series will feature 13 new chefs who will battle it out against each other to make it all the way to the top.

They will each have a mentor who will help them along the way. The contestants will compete in a unique format of a three-story competition. Preston Nguyen of the chefs who will be competing in Next Level Chef season two.

Preston isn't a new name in the culinary industry. He previously won World Food Champion at a very young age, and is currently a freshman at Dallas College’s El Centro Campus. He graduated from Arlington’s Martin High School in 2021.

The official synopsis for season 2 of Next Level Chef says that the show is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. According to the synopsis, Next Level Chef is the "next evolution in cooking competitions." Gordon Ramsay has designed a unique culinary gauntlet that is set on a never-seen-before stage.

The synopsis adds:

"Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

Preston from Next Level Chef season two is a 19-year-old professional chef who hails from Dallas

Preston's hometown is in Dallas, Texas, but the young chef currently resides in Arlington, Texas. At just 19, he's made a name for himself in the culinary industry. He won $100,000 while competing in the World Food Championship with his parents as his sous chef. He was also named the youngest winner in history.

His winning dish was called Southern Sunday Social. According to the Dallas Morning News, the dish included:

"Fried quail lollipops with hot honey glaze, southern quail and dumplings, deviled quail eggs, Carolina boiled peanut caviar, Hoppin’ John rice, and thyme cornbread cake with peach butter."

Preston initially wanted to pursue architecture but found his passion in the culinary arts and has now made a name for himself.

The second season of the show will premiere on February 12, 2023, only on FOX. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

