Watch: Red Bull's Sergio Perez goes go-karting with Jimmy Fallon under the watchful eyes of Christian Horner

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez recently appeared in a humorous promotional video with Jimmy Fallon, a well-known American comedian and TV host. They both raced each other in electric go-karts around a unique indoor go-kart circuit.

During their 2023 car and kit launch, the Austrian team also announced that they will be partnering with Ford starting in 2026 when the next power unit regulation changes will take place. Hence, the video was simply a fun advertisement to further celebrate the new collaboration.

The video started with Jimmy Fallon talking with Ford's president and CEO, Jim Farley, about their future with Red Bull and how the American automotive giant will benefit from it. During the short interview, Farley said:

"We haven't been in Formula One in 20 years. But we're going back. Racing has gotten huge, Formula One has gotten huge in the US and we want to use it to promote our electric vehicles. So it makes sense for us. We're gonna join Red Bull, they've been world champions for a couple of times. It's perfect for us."

Later on, there were some fun interactions between Fallon and Farley, followed by them taking a lap around the go-kart circuit. Once the first lap was done, Sergio Perez entered the scene and got ready to race Fallon. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also featured in the video to officiate the race. He made some rules for the race and spoke to both drivers.

The go-kart race started with Perez leading, but he was quickly overtaken by Fallon. Both switched positions on several occasions and corners, but the American TV host finally took the checkered flag. In extremely humorous fashion, Fallon took the champagne bottle and screamed 'champion', ending the video.

Red Bull team boss is confident about the 2023 F1 season but also cautious of Mercedes and Ferrari

Red Bull are currently the reigning world champions and will soon be hunted by other top teams like Mercedes and Ferrari. Speaking at the RB19 launch in New York, Christian Horner addressed this and spoke about how the team is confident for the 2023 F1 season but is also aware and careful about their rivals. He said:

"We go from being the hunter to the hunted now. That is added motivation. We go into the season with a No. 1 on the car as a defending world driver and constructor’s champions. For the first time since 2013 that has been the case for us."

He further added:

"It is going to be an incredible season, our rivals for sure haven’t stood still. We are going to have to be at the top of our game. Ferrari are going to be competitive, Mercedes are going to be there, there are some other teams that could make some big progress as well."

Apart from Mercedes and Ferrari, Horner also mentioned how other top mid-table teams like Alpine and McLaren could also make a jump and fight for podiums.

