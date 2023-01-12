"It's like swallowing perfume": Gordon Ramsay brutally roasts Logan Paul and KSI's Prime drink in interview

Gordon Ramsay recently appeared on iHeart Radio and gave his honest verdict on the hydration drink launched by Logan Paul and KSI. It has been just over a year since the duo launched their Prime Hydration Drinks, and while it has become a point of success for the YouTube stars, the Hell's Kitchen star provided a brutal review of the drink and likened it to swallowing perfume. Ramsay said:

"Jesus! It's like swallowing perfume! What is that?"

KSI and Logan Paul are rarely seen without the drinks and have even managed a marketing deal as sponsors for Premier League giants Arsenal. The product is so popular that many have not been able to get their hands on it. While the product only costs £2, resellers jack up the price to make it unaffordable for the general public.

Gordon Ramsay is not a fan of KSI and Logan Paul's Prime drink; gives brutal review

Gordon Ramsay appeared on iHeart Radio earlier this week. The most memorable interview moment was when he did a taste test of the popular energy drink developed by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, Prime Hydration.

Gordon Ramsay on iHeart Radio (Image via Twitter/iHeart Radio and Getty/Justin Stephens)

While everyone is scrambling for a taste of the drink, celebrity chef Ramsay did not feel the hype was worth it. He was offered a bottle of Tropical Punch to review, and right off the bat, upon opening the bottle, he took a whiff and had some choice of words to say about the smell. He said:

"Oh, smells a bit high!"

He then commented on how it tasted so strong that it was perfume-like, and he jokingly added that staff members would be fired if they ever served that drink in his restaurant. Gordon Ramsay did not stop there. He continued:

"I’ll send it to Nigella [Lawson] to cook her pork ribs in. Can you imagine giving that to a French sommelier with his big French conk? Yeah, it’s like the sort of dregs of a sort of Gino D’Acampo tiramisu."

To top it off, when asked what he would rate the drink on a scale of 1-10, without skipping a beat, the British chef, known for his savage comments, rated the drink a zero.

Prime Hydration retails for £1.99 and is stocked in supermarkets like Aldi and Asda, but due to the YouTubers' popularity and influence, the product has been sold out everywhere. Neither KSI nor Logan Paul have commented on Gordon Ramsay's rating.

Poll : 0 votes