Who is Darryl Taylor from Next Level Chef? Atlanta native claims to be known as “Chef Drama” on the show

Next Level Chef is back with another season and 18 new chefs are ready to take on an intense cooking competition.

The second season of the show will premiere on Fox on Sunday, February 12 at 10:30 pm ET, after the screening of the Super Bowl. It will feature competitors divided into three groups for the mentors.

Atlanta-based chef Darryl Taylor is one of the world-renowned chefs trying to win the $250,000 grand prize under team Richard Blais. Taylor started his own food-related business, Epicurean Drama Caterers and Events, 12 years ago.

His clients praise his exceptional service that is served with a “little dash of drama, Epicurean Drama to be exact.” He is known for throwing out all the spoons, measuring cups, and rules while preparing dishes. Taylor is called “Chef Drama” for his dramatic catering presentations.

Fox's description of Next Level Chef reads:

"Talented contestants from different parts of the country compete with each other and display their culinary skills in front of a panel of esteemed judges to claim the prestigious title."

Next Level Chef contestant Darryl Taylor was a guest host on ABC’s In Good Taste

Darryl Taylor is a 52-year-old chef who was the guest host on ABC’s In Good Taste series. He used to work as an Associate Chef at many event companies in Memphis, Tennessee, and was also the owner of Taylor’s Riverfront, an upscale event venue before moving to Atlanta.

Darryl then started his own catering business called Epicurean Drama Caterers and Events, which is famous for providing fresh, contemporary, and flashy cuisine and décor. The business has provided its services to many celebrities like NeNe Leakes, Lisa Nicole Cloud, Samuel L. Jackson, and Phaedra Parks.

His business motto reads:

“When it’s worth remembering its worth Epicurean Drama.”

In an interview, the Next Level Chef contestant revealed that he initially refused to be a part of the show. However, he said that he only joined because Gordon Ramsay was one of the mentors. Darryl admitted that Ramsay is a hero in (his) book and said:

"I've always said, if I ever did a show with him, he's not going to talk to me crazy like that but never did I think that I would ever get an opportunity to go on one of his shows."

In one of the interviews before the shooting, Taylor said that he would marry Ramsay if he could. He later asked the cameraman to delete the clip but the latter didn't do so.

Immediately after the competition began, Darryl realized that Gordon had seen the clip and was coming after him. So when Ramsay asked him about his favorite sandwich, he replied that it was a curry chicken sandwich with sun-dried cranberries."

Darryl explained that the sandwich was popular amongst his clients, but Gordon said that it “sounds like s*it on bread.” The former shot back at Ramsay and said,

"Well, I'll tell you this. It'll make you slap your mama."

Taylor later revealed that he did not mess with him too much after that. He also said that others called him “Chef Drama” on the set of Next Level Chef. Darryl added that meeting Ramsay was like an “out-of-body experience.”

Tune into Fox on Sunday, February 12, 2023, to see Darryl's impression on mentors Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais on the season 2 premiere of Next Level Chef. The culinary-competitive series will air on Fox every Thursday at 8 pm ET post the special premiere.

