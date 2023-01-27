Copy Keyboard on Shark Tank: What is the product? Everything to know about the business

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another episode this week and will feature four products and businesses as they attempt to have the sharks bid on them to help them reach new heights.

One of the products set to appear in episode 13 is the TikTok famous Copy Keyboard by Scotty Trijillo. The Keyboard provides an easy solution for those who constantly have to copy and paste content on their laptops.

Tune in on Friday, January 27, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14.

Shark Tank's Copy Keyboard is a two-key keyboard

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14, Scotty Trijilo will make an appearance to pitch his Copy Keyboard to the Sharks. The product gained a lot of attention on TikTok and sold out quickly twice.

ABC describes the product as:

"An entrepreneur from Fresno, California, doesn’t want to take any shortcuts in the Tank and introduces his viral device designed to help save time and lessen fatigue."

The Shark Tank product is a two-key keyboard that makes copy-pasting more efficient. Trijilo received a massive amount of attention on the social media platform, with over 20 million people watching his videos. The device is easy to use, can be plugged into laptops, and does not require installation or additional software to run.

Last year, the product sold out so quickly that the founder felt the need to upload a video about the shipping process and to thank his customers for the overwhelming response. In the video, he spoke about order shipments and provided information about when the product would be back in stock.

In the video, he said:

"Guys, I can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming support for the copy keyboard. This is the second time I put the copy keyboard on TikTok and this is the second time it sold out within two days."

The company currently has over “2000 happy customers” and has previously been featured on PopSugar. The article said:

"The compact keyboard, which works for both Windows and Mac, is also available in LED variations. If this initial hype is anything to go by, it's likely you'll see similar copy-paste keyboards popping up soon. Will this flip your life upside down? Probably not. Will it save you some time at the end of the day? Sure."

Consumers can buy the Shark Tank product on the official website, copykeyboard.com. The keyboard is available in four models: two regular keyboards in two colors, black and white, and two LED keyboards in black and white.

The regular keyboard costs $19.99 while the LED model costs $24.99. There is another model of the product, V2, which is available for preorder and contains an additional key and costs $39.99.

All products are available for Windows and Mac and offer volume knobs. The newer versions contain a 3.5 feet-C port to USB cable. The Shark Tank season 14 product also offers merchandise available for preorder. The t-shirt costs $19.99, while the crewneck costs $29.99.

