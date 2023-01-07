Did VoChill get a deal in Shark Tank season 14 episode 10? Barbara Corcoran calls the product design “ugly”

Shark Tank season 14 returns to ABC with episode 10 on Friday, January 6, 2023, featuring four business pitches.

One of them was VoChill, founded by married couple Lisa and Randall Pawlik. The Austin couple showcased their "elevated product designed to keep beverages crisp and cool." After their presentation, a panel of sharks shared their opinion on the product and whether they would like to invest in VoChill.

When it was shark Barbara Corcoran’s turn, she refused to make a deal with Lisa and Randall. Her reason for not making an investment was that she felt the product design was ugly.

She said:

“I think functionally I love this because it makes great sense. But I think it’s so ugly looking. I have a beautiful kitchen, beautiful dishes, everything is beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. I would have to hide it. So, for that reason, I am out.”

VoChill founders rejected Kevin O’Leary’s offer

In Shark Tank season 14 episode 10, VoChill founders Lisa and Randall Pawlik came into the tank with a deal of $300,000 for a 5% equity in their company. During their business pitch, the couple mentioned that they had $820,000 in sales in 2021 and $1.8 million in sales in 2022.

When the sharks asked them whether the company made any profit, Lisa and Randall said no. Lisa further stated that the company went through a $470,000 cash loss in 2021. But the founders were hoping to make a profit this year and wanted a shark’s help to expand their business.

Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, offered the couple a deal. His offer stated:

“$300k for a 10% stake + a $2 royalty until $1M is paid.”

Before the married pair could react to Kevin’s deal, Mark Cuban shared his opinion about VoChill. He and Lori Greiner stated that the business was not something they were interested in investing in, so they were out. Barbara, too, refused to make a deal with the VoChill founders, calling the product design “ugly.”

Guest shark Gwyneth Paltrow praised Lisa and Randall’s products but said that she wouldn't use them. Hence, she was out as well.

The entrepreneurs returned to Kevin, who was still ready to go with his offer that included royalty. After making a few counter-offers on Shark Tank, Lisa and Randall decided to reject Kevin’s offer as the founders didn’t want to work for royalty. So VoChill went home empty-handed.

Did the remaining three businesses get deals on Shark Tank?

In addition to VoChill, the three businesses that featured in Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 were Long Table, Jica Foods, and Kudos.

Samuel Taylor, the founder of Long Table, came into the tank with an offer of $1,40,000 for a 15% stake in his company. His presentation was most appreciated by the sharks as it included his wife Lindsey showcasing her acrobatic skills and his actor pal David Schwimmer (Ross Geller from FRIENDS) joining him on stage for a while to promote his product. Despite all the efforts, Long Table's founder didn’t get any deal in episode 10.

Third in line were Jica Foods founders Xin and Mellisa Wang. They brought in a deal of $300,000 for 3% equity. While all the sharks enjoyed their jicama-based products, they were not that willing to invest in the company. Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary were the only ones who decided to offer a deal to Jica Foods.

Barbara’s initial deal stated: “$300k for a 10% stake + a pro-rata distribution of profits.” Kevin then jumped in and offered the same deal to the founders, but with a 9% stake. Barbara tried to convince the entrepreneurs after realizing they were interested in doing business with her. After a few counter-offers, Barbara and the Jica Foods founders made a deal, stating:

“$300k for a 6% stake + 3% in advisory shares & pro-rata distribution.”

The last entrepreneur to appear in Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 was Kudos founder Amrita Saigal. She offered $250,000 for 5% equity. She got a combined deal from Mark Cuban and Gwyneth Paltrow for 10% equity.

It was Goop founder Gwyneth’s first time on the ABC show as a guest shark. She will return to the tank in upcoming episodes.

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday at 8.00 pm on ABC.

