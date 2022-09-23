What is Barbara Corcoran’s net worth? Shark’s fortune explored ahead of Shark Tank Season 14 premiere

Author and businesswoman Barbara Corcoran is famous for being an investor on Shark Tank, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a whooping net worth of $100 Million.

Barbara is the founder of The Corcoran Group, a real estate company in New York that was sold for $66 Million. She has appeared on all 13 seasons of Shark Tank and has made 80 deals on the show, the highest being a $350,000 investment for Coverplay. She owns a Park Avenue apartment worth $3.5 Million, and an Avenue penthouse bought for $10 million.

She will now be seen on Shark Tank Season 14. Barbara has the lowest net worth amongst other sharks. The net worths of the other sharks are:

Lori Greiner- $150 Million

Robert Herjavec- $200 Million

Daymond John- $350 Million

Kevin O'Leary- $400 Million

Mark Cuban- $5 Billion

Barbara Corcoran started her million-dollar business with a $1000 loan

Barbara Corcoran grew up in New Jersey with nine siblings, and her father bounced from job to job. Barbara has dyslexia and has admitted to having a tough time in school. She failed several courses in her freshman year and transferred to Leonia High School, where she graduated with a D-grade.

Corcoran is an alumnus of St. Thomas Aquinas College, where she obtained a degree in education in 1971. Barbara Corcoran confessed that she had worked over 20 jobs by the time she was 23. Barbara's boyfriend asked her to work for a real estate company, but she wanted to be her own boss. So in 1973, she co-founded The Corcoran-Simonè with her boyfriend after he loaned her $1000.

The 73-year-old investor was still working as a receptionist for the Giffuni Brothers' real estate company. She split from her boyfriend after seven years when he disclosed that he would marry her secretary. She decided to open her own real estate firm called The Corcoran Group, now the most prominent real brokerage firm in the field. She sold her firm to NRT in 2001 for $66 Million.

Barbara is the author of Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business! and Nextville: Amazing Places to Live Your Life. She also hosts a podcast called Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran. She also hosts The Millionaire Broker with Barbara Corcoran on CNBC. Other than Shark Tank, Barbara competed on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 with Keo Motsepe and appeared as herself on the 2013 show Drop Dead Diva.

22 of Barbara's deals on Shark Tank have been in partnerships with other sharks, and another 22 involved transactions beyond equity terms, including royalties, contingencies, and lines of credit. Some of the companies she has invested in are HireSanta, Ski-Z, and Fidgetland.

Her most significant investment on the show was buying the 40% share of a company called CoverPlay for $350,000. Today, the company's net worth is $2.3 Million. CoverPLay makes washable slipcovers for kids' play yards.

Shark Tank is a unique business reality show where entrepreneurs from across the USA vouch for an investment in their businesses and seek advice from experienced business tycoons.

Fans can expect Barbara to make more deals on Shark Tank Season 14. The new season premieres September 23 on ABC at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far