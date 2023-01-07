“That is so Ross”: Shark Tank fans react as David Schwimmer appeared in season 14 episode 10 to support Long Table

Episode 10 of Shark Tank season 14 turned into a star-studded event during the first business pitch by Long Table founder Samuel Taylor.

To support his business, his actor pal David Schwimmer from FRIENDS appeared on the show. His arrival surprised the sharks, including guest shark Gwyneth Paltrow, as they didn’t expect a popular TV star to grace the stage.

Fans were impressed with David’s gesture of appearing on Shark Tank to support the pancake/waffle mix business.

Kiff Kat🇺🇸 @TheRealKiffkat David Schwimmer is on #SharkTank right now endorsing his friends waffle mix. That is so Ross. I want anything he endorses. David Schwimmer is on #SharkTank right now endorsing his friends waffle mix. That is so Ross. I want anything he endorses. 🙌

He entered the tank with a waffle cart and served the dish to all the sharks. Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth hugged him and mentioned that the two had once worked together in a movie. They starred in the 1996 film, The Pallbearer.

Fans praised David Schwimmer for representing friend’s business

Shark Tank fans were overjoyed to see David Schwimmer appearing on the show to support his friend Samuel Taylor and his business, Long Table.

While many were happy to see FRIENDS’ Ross Geller in episode 10, many fans praised him for representing a hometown business.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Digital Megaphone @digimegaphone LOVE how @DavidSchwimmer is representing for @gglasstheatre and a hometown entrepreneur on #sharktank ! I hope he gets a deal and I look forward to supporting his product even though I don't like pancakes. LOVE how @DavidSchwimmer is representing for @gglasstheatre and a hometown entrepreneur on #sharktank! I hope he gets a deal and I look forward to supporting his product even though I don't like pancakes. 😂

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#SharkTank @ABCSharkTank I will say that was REALLY lovely of @DavidSchwimmer to support a fellow theater pal - all out of the kindness of his heart and love for the product. 🍿🥞 I will say that was REALLY lovely of @DavidSchwimmer to support a fellow theater pal - all out of the kindness of his heart and love for the product. 🍿🥞#SharkTank @ABCSharkTank

Chris @CJFee I didn’t have David Schwimmer appearing on #Sharktank on my bingo card I didn’t have David Schwimmer appearing on #Sharktank on my bingo card

Claire Collins @clairec345 Hard to pay attention to the Long Table pitch when the acrobatics are mesmerizing! And now David Schwimmer?! #sharktank Hard to pay attention to the Long Table pitch when the acrobatics are mesmerizing! And now David Schwimmer?! #sharktank

In Shark Tank season 14 episode 10, David entered the tank after Samuel finished with his business pitch. The actor mentioned that he and Samuel met each other through his theater company, Lookingglass, in Chicago.

During the pandemic, his theater company almost shut down. After a few months, he reconnected with Samuel to learn whether the pandemic affected his friend as well. At the time, David discovered Long Table and was impressed with Samuel’s business.

In episode 10, David revealed that he was the one who pushed Samuel to appear on Shark Tank. The renowned actor stated that he was a big fan of the show. After promoting his friend’s business, he left the tank to Samuel to talk numbers with the sharks.

Did Samuel get a deal for Long Table on Shark Tank?

Samuel Taylor’s Long Table business pitch was one of the best presentations in Shark Tank season 14 episode 10. His pitch started with his wife Lindsey showcasing her acrobatic skills.

The founder then revealed the back story, which was more of a love story. He mentioned that he fell in love with Lindsey and to impress her, he wanted to make her pancakes. But she was an athlete and thus Samuel was looking for healthier options. So he came up with flour made out of popcorn that is way lighter than gram flour.

Samuel’s story touched sharks’ hearts, but they backed off from investing in his business due to a lack of social media marketing.

The Long Table founder came into the tank with an offer of $1,40,000 for 15% equity in his company. He mentioned that he sells the pancake/waffle mixes for $11.25 and spends around $3 to make them. While the sharks liked the taste of pancakes and waffles, they didn’t find the pitch convincing enough, especially after Samuel told them that he was not good at social media marketing.

Lori Greiner, who was not a pancake fan, liked Long Table’s dish. However, she decided not to invest in the business as she was not passionate about pancakes.

Barbara Corcoran too was out and her reason stated:

“Simply because of the slowness in the trajectory of the business.”

Mark Cuban made a valid point while deciding not to invest in Long Table. He mentioned that Samuel started the business with a mission and was still following the mission by putting the product in second place. As per Mark, prioritizing the mission of making popcorn-based pancakes over the quality/variety of the product would affect the business.

Kevin O’Leary was out due to a lack of social media marketing, while Gwyneth Paltrow stated that the business was too small for her to invest in.

Despite a wonderful presentation, Samuel’s Long Table didn’t get a deal on Shark Tank.

Viewers can watch the episode on ABC’s website or on Hulu on Saturday. Shark Tank airs new episodes every Friday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

