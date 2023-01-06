What time will Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 air on ABC? David Schwimmer to surprise Gwyneth Paltrow and more

Shark Tank season 14 is all set to return to ABC after a long break. The upcoming episode will feature actress Gwyneth Paltrow as a guest shark.

The reality TV show last aired on December 9, 2022, and then went on a break for a few weeks due to the holidays. Shark Tank season 14 has now returned and will air episode 10 on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Viewers can also watch the show on Hulu the following day or on the ABC website after it airs on the channel. Several live-streaming services and TV providers are also available to fans in case they don’t have access to the channel.

David Schwimmer to appear in episode 10 of Shark Tank

Since the premiere of Shark Tank season 14, fans have been eagerly waiting for guest shark Gwyneth Paltrow to appear on the show. She will finally join the panel in episode 10.

The actress will not be the only star factor in the upcoming episode. A preview clip showed FRIENDS actor David Schwimmer making a surprise appearance on the show this Friday.

To note, Gwyneth and David starred in a 1996 movie together titled The Pallbearer.

In episode 10, the Oscar-winning actress will appear on the show as the founder of her $390 million business, Goop. It is a wellness and lifestyle company that was launched in 2008. It started out as a weekly wellness newsletter before evolving into a multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand.

On Shark Tank, it will be Gwyneth’s first time as a guest shark. She will join the panel of regular sharks, including Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O’Leary.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 reads:

“Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and founder of lifestyle juggernaut Goop, makes her first appearance in the Tank as a guest Shark. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from San Francisco who hopes the stacks are in his favor with his healthier version of a favorite breakfast indulgence.”

It further stated:

“A husband-and-wife team from Austin, Texas, introduce their elevated product designed to keep your beverages crisp and cool, while entrepreneurs from New York City yearn to wrap up a deal with their low-calorie superfood alternative. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, who wants to help change the world with her eco-friendly version of a baby product.”

Jica Foods and other businesses set to feature in Shark Tank season 14 episode 10

The four businesses that will be showcased in Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 are - Jica Foods, Kudos, Long Table, and VoChill.

First into the tank will be Samuel Taylor, founder of Long Table. He will pitch his food business that makes waffle and pancake mixes from popcorn. His presentation will also include his aerialist wife Lindsey, who will showcase her talent while Samuel works on his pitch in front of the sharks.

The next pitch will be by VoChill founders Lisa and Randall Pawlik. The husband and wife duo will showcase their unique business that creates wine chillers. After VoChill’s presentation, Jica Foods founders Xin and Melissa Wang will appear in episode 10. They specialize in making low-calorie snacks using Jicama, a Mexican turnip.

The final presentation will be given by Kudos founder Amrita Saigal. Her company makes disposable cotton diapers for kids.

Only time will tell who will impress the sharks and get a deal in the upcoming episode.

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

