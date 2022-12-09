What time will Shark Tank season 14 episode 9 air on ABC? Five sharks, four business pitches, and more

A brand new episode of Shark Tank season 14 will return with four new businesses on ABC this week.

All four companies will pitch their respective products, which will be related to the upcoming holiday season. Shark Tank season 14 episode 9 will air on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Aspiring entrepreneurs from around the world pitch their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their idea.”

In the upcoming episode, the panel of investors/sharks will be comprised of Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O’Leary.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 9 will be available to stream on Hulu a day after its premiere

Shark Tank airs its episodes on ABC, but viewers can also stream them on Hulu the next day. The episodes will become available on ABC’s website after they air on the channel.

Episode 9 of Shark Tank season 14 is all set to air on Friday, December 9, 2022, on ABC. The one-hour episode will begin at 8 pm ET and end at 9 pm ET. The ninth episode will be available to watch on Hulu on Saturday.

Fans can also opt for live streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Live + Hulu TV, Fubo TV, and Sling.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Episode 9 of ABC's Shark Tank season 14 will feature four businesses — ChessUp, Garage Celebrations, ReadyFestive, and ZipString.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank season 14 episode 9 reads:

"First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from San Francisco, California, who want you to get festive with their convenient and customizable home decor delivery service. Entrepreneurs from Johns Creek, Georgia, introduce their hand-held product made for today’s generation of children, while entrepreneurs from Overland Park, Kansas, present a better way to learn how to play a classic game."

Introducing the last business, the synopsis continues:

"Last into the Tank is a father and son from Plano, Texas, who provide an easier way to show holiday spirit with their reusable and high-quality home decor design."

ReadyFestive founders Kristina Barnes and Elizabeth Voelker will be the first to appear in the upcoming episode. They will try to make a deal with the sharks for their holiday decoration subscription box business.

Next into the Tank will be Georgia boys Stephen Fazio and Austin Hillam, who will showcase their fun product ZipString to the investors. The viral toy will impress the sharks, as per the episode 9 preview and photos, and they will be seen playing with it.

ChessUp, an electronic smart chess that teaches how to play the classic game, will be pitched by its founders, Adam Roush and Jeff Wigh. On the company’s site, the product description reads:

“ChessUp is a smart chessboard with a built-in chess instructor. Touch a piece and the board lights up all possible moves according to strength.”

The final entrepreneurs to enter the Tank on Friday will be Garage Celebrations founders, Bill Webster III and his father, Bill Webster Jr. Starting business last year in April, the father-son duo sold garage signs related to festivals.

Episode 9 will also include an update on season 11 episode 15 featured business — Ready Set Food. Founders Katie Marks-Cogan, Daniel Zakowski, and Andrew Leither presented their baby food business on the show and made a deal with Mark Cuban. In the new episode, they will give an update on their business.

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes