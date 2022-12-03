“Wonder Slime ... NEVER!”: Why did Daymond John troll Kevin O’Leary online after making a deal with Sliimey Honey on Shark Tank?

Episode 8 of Shark Tank season 14 aired on ABC on Friday, featuring an anxiety-relieving product, Sliimey Honey.

Founder Mark Lin, a recently graduated college student, appeared on the show to present his business pitch to a panel of sharks — Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky.

In the latest episode, Kevin and Daymond offered the same deal to Mark. However, Kevin only had one condition where he wanted to create a slime product dedicated to him (Mr. Wonderful). He mentioned that he would call that product Wonder Slime.

Towards the end of Mark’s time slot, he picked Daymond to be his investor, rejecting the Wonder Slime idea. Hence, Daymond trolled Kevin on Twitter after Episode 8 aired on ABC.

What deal was offered to Mark Lin on Shark Tank?

Sliimey Honey founder Mark Lin came to Shark Tank with an offer of $1,50,000 for 10% equity in his company. Explaining his product, Mark stated that he has introduced over 100 different kinds of slimes since he started his business in 2020.

He confessed that he was still producing from his garage, where his college friends helped him with packaging. His biggest support was his mother, who majorly helps in the accounting section. The recently graduated entrepreneur was set to enroll at UCLA and thus wanted a shark to invest in his company so that he could run his business smoothly and could also focus on his education.

All the sharks were impressed when Mark told them that his lifetime sales were $1.2 million and that he made around 70% margins. He further mentioned that his sales in 2020 were $50,000 and profit was $30,000, then in 2021 the sales were $5,00,000 and profit was $3,00,000, and in 2022m his sales touched $5,40,000 and profit was $3,00,000.

Although all the sharks were impressed by Mark’s business pitch, Daniel Lubetzky, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban were out. While Daniel and Lori stated that it was not their area of business, Mark mentioned that the Sliimey Honey founder was doing well on his own and that he didn’t need an investor.

Kevin O’Leary was interested in the product, however, he couldn’t use the product while trying it out on the show. He wanted to invest in the company to have a slime dedicated to him named Wonder Slime. He offered $1,50,000 for 20%. Daymond too offered the same deal to the founder, leaving him confused.

After some negotiation and a lot of brainstorming, Sliimey Honey founder Mark Lin picked Daymond to be his investor, and thus, a deal was made on Shark Tank season 14 episode 8.

Daymond went ahead and bragged about the deal on Twitter. He even took a dig at Kevin for his Wonder Slime idea. Take a look at online reactions from the show’s sharks and some fans about the product:

Daniel J Gove @WheresEric

#SharkTank Oh well, looks like they'll be no Wonder slime, LOL Oh well, looks like they'll be no Wonder slime, LOL#SharkTank

Claire Collins @clairec345 Slimey Honey is going to make an absolute killing on stocking stuffer sales after this #SharkTank appearance. Slimey Honey is going to make an absolute killing on stocking stuffer sales after this #SharkTank appearance.

How is Sliimey Honey product different from regular slimes?

As per Sliimey Honey’s website, the slimes are gourmet, high-quality products made from borax, glue, and essential oils. The company provides over 100 varieties of flavored slimes, including hot cocoa, chocolate, winter wonderland, honeycomb cookie, hot fudge brownie, blueberry, and many more.

Although the scents are mouth-watering, the products are not edible. They are different from regular slimes because Sliimey Honey is gourmet and gives out the soothing scent of your favorite dessert. Mark Lin’s product turns the anxiety-relieving process into a fun process.

On Shark Tank, Mark was praised by all the sharks, especially because of starting a business when he was just 17 years old. The founder sealed a deal with Daymond John in season 14 episode 8.

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes