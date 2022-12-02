What time will Shark Tank season 14 episode 8 air on ABC? Daniel Lubetzky to appear as guest shark and more

Shark Tank season 14 is all set to return with a brand new episode after a week-long break due to Thanksgiving.

Episode 8 of the ABC show will air on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. It will feature entrepreneurs from four businesses pitching to a panel of investors, aka sharks.

The upcoming episode will welcome guest shark Daniel Lubetzky joining the panel, consisting of Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner. Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec will not appear in episode 8.

Viewers can also opt for live streaming services to watch Shark Tank season 14 episode 8

Shark Tank season 14 episode 8 is all set to air on Friday, December 2, 2022, on ABC. The episode will be an hour long, from 8.00 to 9.00 pm ET (Eastern Time).

Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for live streaming services, such as DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Philo, and Fubo TV.

Viewers can also watch the new episode on ABC’s site or on Hulu the following day.

What to expect from the new episode?

The eighth episode of Shark Tank season 14 will feature four businesses — FireFighter1, HummViewer, ShredSkinz, and Sliimey Honey.

The first business pitch in the new episode will be by HummViewer founders John and Joan Creed. Their presentation will be about their hummingbird feeder mask.

Next in the tank will be Sliimey Honey CEO Mark Lin, who started the business during his teen days. His anxiety-curing product is made of essential oils, borax, and glue.

The third presentation will be of FireFighter1. Founder Bianca Wittenberg will appear in the tank to impress the sharks. Her product, an emergency fire hose, helps control the spread of fire by connecting it to a pool pump.

The final business pitch will be given by ShredSkinz founder Kawaii Griffin II. The division one football player created a recyclable and disposable sauna suit and will come to Shark Tank with the hope of finding investors.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank season 14 episode 8 reads:

“Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods, returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is a husband and wife from Loveland, Colorado, who present an exciting way to attract hummingbirds with their feeding tool.”

It further states:

“An entrepreneur from Burbank, California, oozes with excitement after sharing how he helps others ease anxiety and reduce stress with his entertaining product; while an entrepreneur from El Dorado Hills, California, empowers homeowners to own a fire-defense system in case of emergency with her tool. Last into the Tank is an athlete from Lynn, Massachusetts, who introduces his wearable and eco-friendly fitness design making it easier and faster to sweat.”

As per the show’s format, the entrepreneurs will present their business pitches and even invite sharks to try their products. If the pitch impresses any one of the investors, they will either accept the entrepreneur’s offer or negotiate.

In the previous episode, all four business entrepreneurs got deals from the panel, so viewers will have to wait and see if the founders on the upcoming episode also come with similar fortunes.

The upcoming installment will be Daniel Lubetzky’s second time in season 14 as a guest shark. He has been a part of the guest panel for a long time and has made many deals over the years. To find out what deals he’ll offer next, tune in to ABC on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET.

Shark Tank airs new episodes on Fridays on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes