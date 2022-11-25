Why is Shark Tank season 14 episode 8 not airing this week? New release date and more details explored

The ABC network will not air a fresh episode of Shark Tank Season 14 this week as usual on Friday. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the network will instead air the NCAA college football competition from 7:30 pm to 11 pm.

Episode 8 of Shark Tank season 14 will now air on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be made available on the ABC network's website and Hulu streaming application one day after the television premiere, which would be Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Food, will appear on the show with Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner. Four companies will come on the show to convince Sharks to invest in their organization by offering some equity/ shares.

Anna Skya, the founder of BasePaws, will also be seen on the episode sharing an exciting update. She was last seen on Shark Tank season 10 episode 21. At the time, she had offered the sharks a 5% share of her company for $250,000 to invest in her cat's genetic testing product, which costs $95 each.

Anna ultimately walked away with $125,000 each from Robert and Kevin, who currently own 10% of the company share together. The company now sells products on Amazon too. Other than genetic test kits, Basepaws also manufactures Covid-19 test kits for cats.

Which companies will appear on Shark Tank season 14 episode 8?

Fire Fighter 1

Bianca Wittenberg will pitch her emergency fire hose product in front of investors in Shark Tank. Her company, Fire Fighter 1, manufactures and sells a water hose connected to the pool pump, allowing access to thousands of water gallons to quickly extinguish houses and wildfires. The connection is made via a simple PVC diverter and the product can be easily used by switching the diverter to direct water.

The company offers two hose sizes, 100 foot for $479 and 50 foot for $369 each.

HummViewer

John and Joan Creed will ask the sharks to invest in their humming bird feeding mask, manufactured and sold by HummViewer. The product is a face shield that is similar to the width of a human face and has a fake red flower to collect hummingbird nectar, as hummingbirds are attracted to red flowers.

Each piece of the mask costs $74,95 and will give the eager bird watchers a chance to see hummingbirds directly in front of their eyes.

ShredSkinz

ShredSkinz manufactures single-use, easily-maintainable workout sweatsuits that are sensitive, skin-friendly and are very light weight. A five-pack sweatsuit set costs $24.99. The company also sells hoodies and headbands.

Kalaii K. Griffin is the founder of ShredSkinz but it is not known who will come to Shark Tank to represent the organization.

Sliimey Honey

Mark Lin will appear on Shark Tank to seek investment in his upscale slime business with dozens of varieties. Created in 2018, the business offers slimes with glitter, without glitter, firm texture and with many different scents.

Each tub of slime costs $11 to $14 which comes with borax to rejuvenate the slime. His product is very famous on Tik-Tok and his account has over 80,000 followers.

Tune into Shark Tank on Friday, December 2, 2022, to find out which company is able to get investment from the Sharks and which company walks out empty handed.

