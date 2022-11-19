“That was small and petty”: Shark Tank fans slam Mark Cuban for being upset with FRSH founders in episode 7

The latest seventh episode of Shark Tank season 14, which aired on Friday, November 18, featured an air freshener business called FRSH.

Brother Donovan and Trey Brown appeared on the show with an interesting presentation, which included details on their product and a few punchlines to receive a few laughs. While the Brown brothers thought their jokes would be taken sportingly by the shark, they got unlucky with Mark Cuban.

During their pitch, they took a dig at Mark’s basketball team, Dallas Mavericks. Apparently, his team lost an NBA match at the time when the FRSH founders arrived on Shark Tank.

Donovan and Brown mentioned that they make customized air fresheners with logos of customers’ favorite basketball teams. Then, one of the brothers sniffed one product and said:

“This one smells like winning.”

Another brother quipped:

“Sorry, Mark!”

The joke didn’t sit down well with Mark.

Fans slammed Mark’s behavior toward FRSH founders

Once the FRSH founders were finished with their pitch, sharks tried to troll Mark by asking whether he was okay with the joke. It turned out that the Mavericks team owner was not happy.

He said to the founders:

“Dumbest marketing move ever. I’m out.”

The sharks gasped in shock at Mark’s behavior. They tried to talk him out of his decision, but he looked at Donovan and Trey and stated:

“Seriously! You gotta read the room. Wrong move, wrong time.”

When asked what made him so angry, Mark picked up one of the products that were of the team that defeated Mark’s Dallas Mavericks in the NBA finals. The sharks wanted him to be a bigger man, but he chose not to.

Shark Tank fans didn’t appreciate Mark Cuban’s behavior toward the FRSH founders. Take a look at their reactions:

Nathalie 🇨🇦 @Cleo0069 My goodness Mark! I hope you apologized to these guys after the taping of the show. That was such an awkward moment and they didn’t deserve this. Love you but wow that was unnecessary. #SharkTank My goodness Mark! I hope you apologized to these guys after the taping of the show. That was such an awkward moment and they didn’t deserve this. Love you but wow that was unnecessary. #SharkTank

CDNPoliDiva @CDNPoliDiva #sharktank Wow Mark Cuban, being a billionaire doesn’t give you the right to humiliate those two wonderful young entrepreneurs. You chose to dress down instead of it being a coachable moment. Why do billionaires like you and Elon Musk have such thin skin. @mcuban Wow Mark Cuban, being a billionaire doesn’t give you the right to humiliate those two wonderful young entrepreneurs. You chose to dress down instead of it being a coachable moment. Why do billionaires like you and Elon Musk have such thin skin. @mcuban #sharktank

Charles T @ChuckyT3 Mark Cuban, with the instant "I'm out," was clearly not pleased w/ the guys' pitch using the Warriors-logo item and taking a shot at the Mavs. #SharkTank Mark Cuban, with the instant "I'm out," was clearly not pleased w/ the guys' pitch using the Warriors-logo item and taking a shot at the Mavs. #SharkTank

ItsRyan✨ @MztrGaga Mark being mad at that joke shows how childish he is 🤣🤭 #SharkTank Mark being mad at that joke shows how childish he is 🤣🤭 #SharkTank

Brady’s Burner @TPizzle70 Mark was not having it with the warriors air freshener..I really thought he was giving them a hard time but he was dead serious. #sharktank Mark was not having it with the warriors air freshener..I really thought he was giving them a hard time but he was dead serious. #sharktank

Sir Christopher @chrisidol Mark is big mad, don’t get mad at them get mad at your team!!! #SharkTank Mark is big mad, don’t get mad at them get mad at your team!!! #SharkTank https://t.co/oC25ya6ySw

Dominique Béland @DominiqueBeland Wow, Mark Cuban is a big baby with too much ego! #SharkTank Wow, Mark Cuban is a big baby with too much ego! #SharkTank

When the FRSH founders were leaving the tank, they apologized to Mark for their joke. In response, he mentioned that it was not a big deal.

In addition to Mark, the panel of sharks included Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec.

Did FRSH founders get a deal on Shark Tank?

FRSH founders Donovan and Trey Brown appeared in Shark Tank season 14 episode 7 with an offer of $2,00,000 for a 5% stake in their company. They mentioned that their air freshener business provides subscription services as well.

Last year, they sold nearly $5,40,000 worth of products and expected to do over $7,00,000 in sales this year. They stated that the company has a $40,000 profit in 2021.

When it came to the panel’s decision, Lori mentioned that all their air fresheners gave out a masculine smell. She would have liked a section for female fragrances as well, and as the company lacked the section, she was out.

Robert, too, didn’t make a deal, citing that he traveled for 24 hours as a kid in a car where he could only see the car’s air freshener as he was surrounded by bags. He stated that he did not want to go into the air freshener business as it reminded him of that traumatic experience.

Kevin didn’t think it was a money-making business, and for these reasons, he was out. Mark had already announced that he would not make a deal with the founders.

While all the sharks were out, Barbara decided to give the FRSH founders an offer. She was willing to accept the $2,00,000 deal but with a 25% stake in the company. The brothers tried to negotiate and convince her to come down to 20%. Barbara agreed and thus, FRSH got a deal in Shark Tank season 14 episode 7.

Viewers can watch the episode on Saturday on Hulu. Shark Tank airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

