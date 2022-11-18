What time will Shark Tank season 14 episode 7 air on ABC? Release date and more details explored

Shark Tank season 14, episode 7, will air on ABC on Friday, November 18, at 8 pm ET. The one-hour episode will also be available on Hulu one day after the television premiere.

Much like other episodes, four entrepreneurs will try to convince sharks Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Mark Cuban to invest money into their companies after giving business demonstrations/proposals in exchange for some business equity/share. If more than one shark is interested in the proposal, the business owner has the right to accept guidance from any interested investors.

Ooakshell founder Mika will also arrive on the show with an interesting update. In her last appearance, which was less than six months ago, Mika accepted Emma Grede's offer of $150,000 for 20% equity of Ooakshell.

All about the companies asking for investment in Shark Tank season 14, episode 7

1) ActionGlow

In 2013, brothers Garrey and Dakota Porter launched ActionGlow, which sells LED light accessories for snow, water, and land sports equipment. Their company has been featured in Red Bull commercials, Jeep advertisements, and on ABC show The Ultimate Surfer. They currently only have two employees in their organization.

A Shark Tank producer approached the brothers in the early years of their organization, but they denied the offer. They will now convince the sharks to invest after being rejected by the show's producers three times.

2) Boarderie

Aaron Menitoff and Rachel Soloman started Boarderie in early 2020 under the name Chesseboarder. After being impacted by Covid, the company delivers handmade cheese boards directly to customers, with a variety of artisan cheeses, meats, nuts, crackers, and olives. All the boards are shipped and delivered overnight.

They have served many corporate organizations and famous personalities like Prince Harry and Bruce Springsteen. After being listed in Oprah's favorite things 2022, the founders want to impress the Shark Tank season 14 judges.

3) FRSH

Donovan and Trey Brown founded FRSH in 2017 with three childhood friends. The company provides customers with subscription-based car air fresheners, which last twice as long as any regular freshener and are thicker than a pine tree.

Any customer who pays $5 monthly to FRSH will receive two random scents, and with a $7.25 monthly payment, the customers can choose the scents amongst the available 14 options. The same products are available to be sold in bulk. Donovan and Trey will arrive at Shark Tank with the goal that the Sharks will help them grow their company into a pre-existing $1 billion car air freshener market.

4) Legacy Shave

Mike Gutow started the Legacy Shave organization with his brother Dave in the early 2000s. The company sells Evolution Shave Brush, a shaving brush attached to a nozzle that gives regular shaving soap the feel of luxurious shaving cream. The brush makes the shaving cream cans last longer and helps in a closer shave by lifting the hair follicles. The company also sells other products needed to shave.

Evolution Shave Brush was named the 2019 top product at the 2019 ECRM show in Florida. It currently costs $19.95.

Tune in to ABC on November 18 at 8 pm ET to find out which companies will be able to impress the Shark Tank investors and which will go home empty-handed.

