“Cool product”: Shark Tank fans impressed with Nana Hats in season 14 episode 6

Shark Tank season 14 episode 6, which aired on Friday, November 11 on ABC, featured a unique product called Nana Hats.

Founded by Sean Adler, Nana Hats are tiny crocheted hats for bananas to protect them from ripening quickly. The product enables the fruit to stay fresh for around a week. Although Nana Hats' product is small, it has left Shark Tank fans quite impressed.

It wasn't just the viewers, the sharks/investors were also attracted to Sean’s business. While Mark Cuban praised the concept, Daymond John mentioned that Sean didn’t need anyone to have a successful business. Lori Greiner, Peter Jones, and Kevin O’Leary were interested in investing in the company.

Sean signed a deal with Peter and Lori in the end.

Here’s how fans reacted to Nana Hats' pitch

Shark Tank fans were impressed with Sean Adler’s Nana Hats. They labeled it “cool” and claimed that it was a useful product.

Take a look at fans’ reactions on Nana Hats:

Nearsighted Fury 👓 @spoiELLEd Nana Hats… I’m here for them! I do not like bananas, but my Mom loves them. I would buy her a set. #SharkTank Nana Hats… I’m here for them! I do not like bananas, but my Mom loves them. I would buy her a set. #SharkTank 🍌

Daniel Lubetzky 🇺🇦 @DanielLubetzky @ABCSharkTank @dragonjones @LoriGreiner What’s cool about “Nana’Hats” is that on top of a “cute” concept there’s an underlying functional value for a problem that he actually solves in a creative way. That is part of what I love about America, entrepreneurs and #SharkTank What’s cool about “Nana’Hats” is that on top of a “cute” concept there’s an underlying functional value for a problem that he actually solves in a creative way. That is part of what I love about America, entrepreneurs and #SharkTank ! @ABCSharkTank @dragonjones @LoriGreiner

Stella @stella_zappa “Put a hat on your banana”. Good idea. But I can’t stop laughing #SharkTank “Put a hat on your banana”. Good idea. But I can’t stop laughing #SharkTank

Kemu 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @kemu808



Something about this product seemed right up your alley.



BTW - your necklace! Intriguing & unique (I think)!



.@ABCSharkTank #SharkTank I saw . @LoriGreiner ’s name ALL over #NanaHats Something about this product seemed right up your alley.BTW -your necklace! Intriguing & unique (I think)! I saw .@LoriGreiner’s name ALL over #NanaHats!Something about this product seemed right up your alley.BTW - ♥️ your necklace! Intriguing & unique (I think)!.@ABCSharkTank #SharkTank

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee 🏽 #SharkTank I am so excited for #NanaHats ! My whole family is about to get one for Christmas! I am so excited for #NanaHats! My whole family is about to get one for Christmas! 😆👏🏽 #SharkTank

Sean came into the tank with a deal of $1,50,000 for a 10% stake in his company. He mentioned that he was the sole employee of his business, which he started in 2021. Within a year, he made $4,83,000 in sales and was projecting nearly $6,00,000 this year.

Impressed by the company’s turnover, Daymond mentioned that Sean didn’t need anyone for his business. After saying that he was out, Mark profusely praised Sean’s idea of Nana Hats. When it was Peter’s turn to share his opinion, he mentioned that he was interested to invest in Sean’s company, but he would not let the founder go easy.

The Dragons’ Den star put a condition that he would only give half the money Sean asked for and would keep a 10% stake. Lori then jumped in, stating that she would join hands with Peter on this deal and would give the other half for a 10% stake.

While they were negotiating, Kevin threw another offer on the table for Sean. Mr. Wonderful’s deal was $1,50,000 for a 10% stake, plus a dollar per unit. He also tried to lure Peter to his team, but Lori argued that the British Shark would not betray her. In the end, Sean got a deal with Lori and Peter for $1,50,000 for a 20% stake.

How many businesses get a deal in Shark Tank season 14 episode 6?

In episode 6, all the products that were showcased on Shark Tank got deals. The four businesses were — Collars and Co., Nana Hats, SquareKeg, and Wondry.

Collar and Co. founder Justin Baer was on the verge of losing a deal due to his rude behavior, but Mark and Peter gave him a second chance. The two sharks gave Justin an offer of $3,00,000 for a 10% stake.

SquareKeg’s founder Tom Louks impressed Kevin the most and thus got a deal with the shark — $3,00,000 for a 20% stake in the company.

Another beverage-related business named Wondry introduced wine that had a fruity taste and had twice the alcohol content in it. Founders Chaz and Whitney Gates impressed all the sharks, but only Mark was interested in investing in the company. Thus, Wondry got a deal of $2,25,000 for a 15% stake.

Shark Tank investors rarely give deals to all the entrepreneurs in one episode. However, episode 6 had a positive outcome for all the businesses.

Viewers can watch a new episode of Shark Tank season 14 every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

