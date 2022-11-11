SquareKeg on Shark Tank: How it works? Step-by-step process, business backstory, founder details and more

Entrepreneur Tim Loucks is all set to pitch for his stainless steel Mini Keg, known as SquareKeg, that fits conveniently in the fridge or cooler, in the new episode of Shark Tank. The episode will air on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

The entrepreneur from Spokane, Washington, will try to impress the Sharks with his portable solution to enjoying beverages on tap and take the party wherever one goes.

He will talk about his product, SquareKeg, in front of Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and guest Shark Peter Jones.

The idea for SquareKeg featuring on Shark Tank was conceived five years ago

Tim Loucks got the initial idea for SquareKeg five years ago, late at night. Talking about the idea behind the making of his product, he mentions on the official website, thesquarekeg.com:

“The initial SquareKeg idea was born in November of 2017, literally in the middle of the night- 2:30 am to be exact. It was truly one of those “lightbulb” moments, which I’ve experienced dozens of times before, but this one was different."

Tim mentioned that he could not sleep that night and jotted down all the ideas on how he could change the world with his product:

"I was awoken from my sleep and couldn’t help myself but to jot down all of my ideas on how I was going to change the world with SquareKeg. The remainder of the night was sleepless and the next morning, well, the rest is history.”

The objective behind SquareKeg was to create a better way to keg beverages, both for individual consumers and commercial businesses.

Since round kegs simply don’t stack well/safely, they waste valuable space, and you can’t stack & tap them simultaneously without the use of cumbersome shelving or other stacking contraptions, Tim decided to make a SquareKeg.

After many months of prototyping, drafting/design, engineering, manufacturing, tooling, creative/branding design, website development, ad buying and management, business and patent legal, and a whole lot more, SquareKeg was finally taking its shape. He left his corporate job in 2021 to focus on his dream, as mentioned on his website:

“Early 2021, we worked with a local metal manufacturer to make our initial product, SquareOne, but over the past 11 months, we have evolved and are now manufacturing our kegs from start to finish, in-house, right here in Spokane, WA and the best part of all, we are creating domestic manufacturing jobs. Almost all of our suppliers are local or regional, and we’re extremely proud of that as well.”

How does SquareKeg featuring on Shark Tank works

The product, which is set to be introduced on Shark Tank, has been shipped to all 50 states in the USA and has started shipping internationally, all within the past 12 months. It works in the following easy steps:

Remove tap components and Squareone from packaging. Use hot water and soap to clean. Do not submerge CO2 regulator in water. Spot clean only. After rinsing, wipe or air dry. Fill the keg with beverage. Install tap system and regulator Add CO2 or N2 before filling the glass.

SquareOne Mini Keg costs $399.00 USD. Refill cartridges costs $24 for 12 pack and $199 for a 100 pack. Each keg can hold about 128 ounces. It can be ordered from the official website - thesquarekeg.com.

Tim Loucks left his corporate job in 2021 to work on the Shark Tank bound product

Tim Loucks was born in Detroit. As per his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Eastern Washington University with a BA in Business, Communications, and Life Sciences.

The husband and father of three kids worked for more than ten years in some of the largest companies in the world, including Stryker, Burkhart Dental, Brett Sports & Entertainment, Pro Sign Inc., Progressive Lending LLC, and more, before leaving his corporate job in 2021 to work on SquareKeg.

He is now appearing on Shark Tank with the hope of finding an investor on the show. Tune in on Friday on ABC to watch the latest episode of Shark Tank.

Poll : 0 votes