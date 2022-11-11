What time will Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 air on ABC? Guest shark, release date, and more details explored

Shark Tank aims to make entrepreneurial dreams come true as it gives individuals with business ideas a chance to connect with wealthy folks willing to invest in their dreams. However, the ideas should be intriguing, unique, and money-minting. In the upcoming episode of the show, Peter Jones returns as a guest shark.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Peter Jones CBE, global investor and Dragon on BBC’s “Dragon’s Den”, returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Bethesda, Maryland, who presents his luxury apparel line designed to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel."

The show will air the upcoming episode on Friday, November 11, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Shark Tank season 14’s episode 6 will feature four pitches and an update

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank will have Peter Jones join the resident sharks as he hopes to turn someone’s dream into a reality. The guest shark has previously appeared on the show multiple times and is now set to engage in a bidding war with the other sharks once again.

The latest segment will feature four business ideas. One such idea is of a married couple from Plano, Texas, who hope to get the Sharks interested in their wine collection.

Their take on the beverage is re-imagined, contains a higher level of alcohol, and is fruit infused. Another dreamer hopes to show the world that the party doesn’t necessarily need to stop whenever you leave a venue with portable kegs that allow consumers to enjoy beverages on tap.

More products in Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 include a stylish fruit preservation device from Justin Baer from San Diego, California, and an apparel line that is designed to elevate men’s office looks called Collar and Co. In a promo uploaded on social media, the Sharks took a closer look at the shirts.

The entrepreneur’s presentation of the brand is called “business casual 101,” where he takes the Shark Tank investors through his products. He said that a dress shirt under a sweater is the go-to look for men who have to go to the office.

He added:

"I lived in New York for 12 years. This is what’s called the Midtown uniform."

He added that he did not like wearing a long-sleeved dress shirt under a sweater. He described wearing the “uniform” as hot, uncomfortable, and scratchy. His solution to his problem is the dress collar polo. A shirt that looks like an average polo shirt but instead of its usual neckline, has a collar on top.

He described it as:

"It’s a stretchy, comfortable golf shirt, except the top has a firm collar on it so it gives you that exact same look of a dress shirt. But it’s really just a comfortable polo."

The entrepreneur presented the Sharks with four different styles of shirts for them to get a feel for what he was offering. Lori said that it was a "nice, stretchy material." She added that it seemed lightweight and breathable.

Peter Jones found the idea interesting and asked him about his sales and profits. In almost a year, the brand has sold 92,000 shirts for $5.4 million, all directly to online customers with a profit margin of 20% net.

The episode will also bring back an entrepreneur from season 13, Sarah Moret. Her aluminium-free deodorant and skin care products earned her an investment of $300,000 for 10% plus 4% advisory shares from Mark and Barbara. Sarah returned to Shark Tank to give an update on her brand and its growth.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 will air on Friday, November 11, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

