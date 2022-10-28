Why is Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 not airing this week? New release date and more details explored

Season 14 of Shark Tank airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8 pm ET, but this week there will be no new episodes.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 will not be released on Friday, October 28, 2022, on ABC because the reality TV show’s slot has been given to Matthew Perry—The Diane Sawyer Interview.

Viewers can also watch the FRIENDS star’s interview on Hulu the following day. A preview of Perry’s conversation with Sawyer created a buzz among the actor’s fans as he talked about the ups and downs in his life, including drugs and relationships.

The interview comes days before the launch of his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which will come out on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank fans will have to wait a few days for a new episode.

When will Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 return?

The new release date for Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 is Friday, November 11, 2022, on ABC at 8 pm ET. Those who don’t have the channel can watch the show by opting for TV providers such as Sling, Philo, Xtreme, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Verizon, and YouTube TV.

While episode 6 will not air this week due to Matthew Perry’s interview, the reason why it won’t release the next week remains unknown.

Episodes of the reality TV series also air on Hulu the day after they air on ABC. Fans can watch the previous episodes on the network’s website.

What to expect from the new episode?

Shark Tank season 14 is all set to welcome a guest shark in its upcoming episode. BBC’s Dragon’s Den star and global investor Peter Jones will join the regular panel of sharks in episode 6. The panel will consist of sharks/investors including Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner.

The official synopsis of episode 6 reads:

“First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Bethesda, Maryland, who presents his luxury apparel line designed to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel. An entrepreneur from Spokane, Washington, pitches his portable solution to enjoying beverages on tap and take the party wherever one goes; while an entrepreneur from San Diego, California, hopes the Sharks go bananas for his stylish fruit preservation device.”

It continues:

“A husband and wife from Plano, Texas, hope to get the Sharks buzzing in the Tank with their re-imagined, higher-alcohol level, fruit-infused wine collection. In a Shark Tank update, Sarah Morety from Santa Monica, California, and her investors Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran update us on Curie, her aluminum-free deodorant and natural product line.”

The startups/companies that will appear in the upcoming episode will be Collars and Co., Nana Hats, SquareKeg, and Wondry. Plus, the former contestant from season 13 episode 17 Sarah Moret will give an update on her business, Curie.

Presenting SquareKeg products, its founder Tim Louks will appear on the show. Nana Hats will be pitched by its founder Shawn Adler, while entrepreneurs Whitney Gates and Chaz Gates will showcase their business, Wondry. Aspiring businessman Justin Baer will pitch his luxury apparel line, Collars and Co.

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

