Who has Matthew Perry dated? Girlfriend list explored as FRIENDS star reveals he felt they would 'annihilate' him

Matthew Perry recently revealed that he was so “burned” by women who were allegedly behind his wealth that he often felt his past partners would “annihilate” him.

The Friends star opened up about finding love and struggling with addiction issues in an interview with People ahead of the release of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. He recalled that he was always the first one to end his relationships:

“That was me afraid. That is what I manifest, something that’s wrong with them. And then I break up with them. But there can’t be something wrong with everyone. I’m the common denominator. I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me.”

The actor said that he is now looking for a “self-supporting” partner due to his past experiences:

“Somebody who has their own wealth is a pretty key component for me. I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me… it happens more often than you think.”

He also mentioned that he is looking for a person who will be “caring” as well as “beautiful inside and out”:

“This is really important, somebody who can have a back and forth with me. The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I’m going to be in love with and not be scared by the things that used to scare me.”

Matthew Perry also clarified that he is “not afraid to love anymore”:

“So the next girl I go out with better watch out.”

He also mentioned that he would be a “great dad”:

“I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that’s probably why, but I can’t wait.”

Matthew Perry’s revelation comes after he and literary manager Molly Hurwitz ended their engagement and parted ways in June 2021. The actor has previously dated Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan, Yasmine Bleeth, and Neve Campbell, among others.

Matthew Perry's first publicized relationship was with Julia Roberts

Matthew Perry had several relationships with fellow celebrities over the years (Image via Getty Images)

Matthew Perry skyrocketed to fame for playing Chandler Bing in popular sitcom Friends and became one of the most-beloved actors in Hollywood. On the personal front, the actor has experienced a string of relationships over the years.

Perry’s first highly publicized romance was with actress Julia Roberts. Although some sources claimed the duo first met on the set of Friends, where Roberts played the former’s onscreen date Suzie, executive producer Kevin Bright told The Hollywood Reporter that Perry asked Roberts to take up the role.

The Eat Pray Love actress reportedly told Perry she would only play the part if he wrote her a quantum physics paper and took up the role when the actor successfully completed the task. Staff writer Alexa Junge said that the duo often flirted on set:

“She was giving him these questionnaires like, 'Why should I go out with you?' And everyone in the writer's room helped him explain to her why.”

Roberts and Perry reportedly dated for a year between 1995 and 1996. Shortly after their break-up, Perry sparked romance rumors with Baywatch star Yasmine Bleeth. Although none of the actors publicly addressed the speculation, Bleeth was mentioned a couple of times in Friends:

In Friends season 3, episode 21, Perry’s Chandler can be seen talking about Bleeth with his new onscreen partner:

“That's Yasmine Bleeth. She's a completely different kind of chick. I love you both. In very different ways. Love? Despite being a shorter romance, it sounds like things may have gotten pretty serious to us!”

Matthew Perry also experienced a short-lived relationship with Three to Tango co-star Neve Campbell. The pair allegedly hit it off while filming for the movie but reportedly called it quits before the film hit theaters.

Reports suggest they dated between February 1999 and June 1999. Perry’s next romance was with The Bold and the Beautiful soap opera star Maeve Quinlan.

The duo reportedly started dating in 2002 and were photographed together at the 2003 American Airlines Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Grand Slam Celebrity Gala and Tournament.

Although they reportedly parted ways that same year, the exes were seen together at a 2006 silent charity auction in Beverly Hills. Following the break-up, Matthew Perry started dating British fashion student Rachel Dunn.

The actor also spoke about their relationship during a 2004 interview with the Evening Standard. He said at the time:

“With Rachel in my life, I know that I can be very committed and not some selfish guy who just wants to hang out with friends. I want to spend time with my girlfriend and explore what it means to have a much closer relationship than I've previously had time for.”

Unfortunately, the pair ended their relationship in 2005. The following year, Perry began a relationship with actress Lizzy Caplan. The duo dated between 2006 and 2012, making it the Friends star’s longest romance to date.

Several years following his split with Caplan, Matthew Perry sparked another public dating rumor with Molly Hurwitz. The latter officially confirmed their relationship by posting a photo with the actor on Valentine’s Day 2020.

The duo also got engaged later that year only to part ways and break off their engagement in June 2021.

