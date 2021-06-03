Matthew Perry announces split with fiancée Molly Hurwitz – A look into their relationship 

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz have unfortunately called it quits. The duo recently called off their engagement and have decided to go their separate ways. The couple is parting ways after two years of being in a relationship.

Recognized for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom “Friends," Matthew Perry is one of the most loved actors of all time. The 51-year-old actor told ET that he wishes Molly the best in life as the pair embark on a new journey, separately.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

News of Matthew and Molly’s separation comes following the recent Friends reunion that took the world by storm. Following the iconic reunion episode, fans expressed concerns about Perry’s health. However, director Ben Winston mentioned that Matthew was doing great and did well on the show.

Looking back at Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz's relationship

Matthew and Molly belonged to the same circle of friends. The duo started dating in 2018 but mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye. Their relationship came out in the open when the pair were spotted hanging outside a restaurant back in 2019.

According to reports, Molly mostly spent the 2019 Christmas holidays in Los Angeles with Matthew. Hurwitz officially confirmed the relationship through her private social media post the same year.

The 29-year-old talent manager is associated with the Zero Gravity Management Company in LA. The couple shared a 22-year age gap.

Things quickly escalated and the pair decided to get engaged in November last year. The couple reportedly spent the 2021 Valentine’s Day together. At the time of his engagement, Matthew told People that he was dating the greatest woman on earth. More recently, Molly debuted on Perry’s IG wearing a Friends themed Merch.

"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Although it is hard to witness another heartbreaking breakup, the maturity and understanding of the couple is commendable. Matthew Perry’s fans were all over Twitter to share their thoughts about the breakup.

but not waking to this what happened and why? i was so happy for himhttps://t.co/2QUCtNggyW — hana (@mndlersftw) June 2, 2021

It's the saddest thing to know today 😭😭 — Elsa 🪐 || Friends Reunion (@its_moo_) June 2, 2021

@MatthewPerry for what it’s worth - prayers are lifted for you & Molly. Endings may sometimes be happy, but usually they suck. 💞💪🏿🙏🏿 — Lisa K Watson-Hill (@LisaKWatsonHil1) June 3, 2021

I was hoping they would get married. https://t.co/4aLlt1pEaj — FriendsShow (@FriendsShow) June 2, 2021

Prior to his relationship with Hurwitz, Matthew Perry had dated Mean Girls actress Lizzy Caplan. The couple broke things off after six years of being in a relationship.

On the work front, Matthew Perry recently received huge support from his fans for “Friends: The Reunion.” He will also appear in the upcoming American comedy film “Don’t Look Up.”

Edited by Nikhil Vinod