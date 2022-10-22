Did Plufl get a deal on Shark Tank? Fans are not convinced to pay $399 for dog beds for humans

Season 14 of Shark Tank aired Episode 5 on Friday, featuring two college graduates, Yuki Kinoshita and Noah Silverman, presenting their business pitch.

The name of their company is Plufl, which sells oversized dog beds and blankets, but for humans. Apparently, it is designed to calm people with anxiety and stress. The founders came in the tank with an offer of $2,00,000 for a 10% stake in the company.

While the sharks found the idea interesting, not all of them were convinced to invest in Plufl. Yuki and Noah got lucky as sharks Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban decided to join hands and gave them a deal, stating $2,00,000 for a 20% stake.

Although Plufl got the deal on Shark Tank, fans were not convinced with the product. They felt that the price of buying dog beds for humans was too high.

Here’s how fans reacted to Plufl product

Viewers were surprised when Yuki and Noah mentioned that the giant beds cost $399 for purchase.

Fans felt that the price was extremely high and that it would also take up too much space. The size of one “human sized dog bed is 70 inches (172 cm) long and 36 inches (92 cm) wide.”

Take a look at the fans’ reaction:

Alba @AlbaNorthTweets $400?? Dog bed better provide a happy ending for that price. #SharkTank $400?? Dog bed better provide a happy ending for that price. #SharkTank https://t.co/cCdbDutOGT

Claire Collins @clairec345 @end_table Right? Not even my 16 year old wanted one because there's not enough space in his room for it. @end_table Right? Not even my 16 year old wanted one because there's not enough space in his room for it.

Maureen 'mo' Amos @ldydemon #SharkTank Time to relax & swim w/the sharks. Not into this first presentation though, $300 to nap in a dog bed for humans? Not when I can just get in my bed or my fluffy couch! Mark & Robert had a good point though - kids! #SharkTank Time to relax & swim w/the sharks. Not into this first presentation though, $300 to nap in a dog bed for humans? Not when I can just get in my bed or my fluffy couch! Mark & Robert had a good point though - kids!

Tracyloooo @RealCoconutzoo @ABCSharkTank There are so many similar type of nap beds already @ABCSharkTank There are so many similar type of nap beds already

The beds are made of orthopedic and memory foam and come with huggable plush pillow bolsters. The idea to make a human-sized dog bed came to Noah when he was looking for a comfortable place to take a nap in college. He then saw a giant dog sleeping peacefully in its dog bed, and thought of making a similar product for humans.

Noah shared the idea with Yuki and the two then created Plufl.

Plufl on Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 5

Plufl founders Yuki and Noah appeared in Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 5 to showcase their product to the sharks. Their product is a dog bed for humans.

They presented their business pitch to a panel of sharks/investors, including Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and guest shark Emma Grede.

Yuki and Noah confessed that they recently graduated, thus, the business is new. They wanted help from the sharks with the supply chain as it was taking two months to ship the products. Before that, it took two months to just make the product, which was handled by local designers from Vancouver.

Sharks Robert and Mark tried out the bed and found it pretty comfortable. But Robert didn’t make a deal, nor did Emma. The latter couldn’t wrap her mind around why anyone would need a giant-sized bed in one’s living room. She told the founders that she couldn’t get the understanding of the purpose of buying this product, which was expensive and took up a lot of space, thus, she was out.

Kevin seemed interested and he made an offer of $2,00,000 for 30% stake, but somehow nobody paid heed to his offer. Lori was quite excited about the product as she got up from her seat and went to Mark to discuss a deal. The two sharks then made a deal with Yuki and Noah by offering $2,00,000 for 20% stake.

Viewers can watch Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 5 on Hulu as the show airs on the streamer a day after it airs on ABC.

Shark Tank Season 14 airs new episodes on Fridays at 8.00 PM ET on ABC.

