Plufl on Shark Tank: How did the founders get the idea to create dog beds for humans?

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank, Maryland and Washington entrepreneurs Yuki and Noah are all set to present their ultimate napping product Plufl, the world’s first dog bed for humans.

The product by Yuki Kinoshita and Noah Silverman is designed to reduce stress and anxiety for users. While the practicality of Plufl sounds promising, it remains to be seen whether or not the product will impress the Sharks.

Episode 5 of Shark Tank will be airing this Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, and guest Shark Emma Grede will hear the pitch from the founders of Plufl on Shark Tank before deciding to invest in the product.

Plufl creators, set to appear on Shark Tank, share they got the idea for their product after seeing a dog nap

The world’s first dog bed for humans, Plufl, was created after college students Yuki and Noah wanted to take a nap on their campus at the University of British Columbia. However, they failed to find a comfortable place for a refreshing nap.

One day, the two friends saw a big dog-napping comfortably on the dog bed at their local college coffee shop. Following this, the duo got the idea to create a cozy, comfortable, and high-quality product for humans to get a good sleep anywhere they want.

Plufl was also created to provide a comfortable sleep to people who suffer from ADHD and stress-related and anxiety-related issues. Speaking of the idea, Yuki and Noah mentioned on their website (weareplufl.com):

“One day, we saw a large dog napping blissfully in a giant dog bed at our local college coffee shop. That's when the idea struck us. Dog beds ... but for HUMANS!!”

They further continued:

“From that day onwards, we embarked on our journey of bringing our idea to life. The result: a kickass napping product that's so comfortable we struggle to get out of it everyday.”

After much discussion and finalizing the idea, the friends made a prototype of the product and manufactured some sample products.

In April 2022, the founders launched a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of only $25,000. However, by May 2022, they raised $290,657 from more than 700 backers.

The two creators first convinced 50 beta-testers to understand and improve the product. After receiving a positive response from the people, the duo moved forward with the product. In August 2021, the design and concept of Plufl was made.

Benefits of Plufl, which is soon appearing on the set of Shark Tank

As per the official website, Plufl is loved by many and is currently running a pre-order sale. Some of the benefits of the product, as mentioned on their site, are:

The giant human sized dog bed is 70 inches (172 cm) long and 36 inches (92 cm) wide

It has huggable plush pillow bolsters

It has ultra soft machine washable cover

It comes with supportive Orthopedic foam with a gel-infused cooling air memory foam topper

It has handles for easy storage and transport

People can tuck their hands and feet under the plush pillow border and experience sensory relief

Built-in pillow bolster can help in elevating feet and reduce tension

It is made with ultra soft soothing material that helps reduce stress and anxiety

Cover is Oeko-Tex Certified 100% Polyester Plush Fabric

Bolster is made of Polyester Cotton Stuffing

Plufl is available in two colors, Arctic Gray and Biscuit, for $499 and can be ordered from the website. The product currently ships to the United States and Canada.

Moreover, the practical dog bed for humans has also appeared on the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ABC's Good Morning America, the dodo, and CBC news. However, the product's website can now add Shark Tank's name to the list of its growing appearances on media channels.

Tune in on ABC on Friday to watch these two friends pitching in front of the investors for Plufl on Shark Tank.

Poll : 0 votes