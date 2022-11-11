Collars and Co. on Shark Tank: How did TikTok help founder Justin Baer in successfully selling polo shirts?

In Shark Tank's upcoming episode, the founder of Collars and Co. Justin Baer is set to showcase his luxury apparel line. He claims that his clothes are "designed to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel.”

His brand took off after a Tik Tok video of him touting the shirt went viral. Now, with the hopes of taking his company to the next level, Justin will pitch his company in front of Sharks. The Sharks include Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Peter Jones on the reality show.

Episode 6 of Shark Tank season 14 will air on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

How Shark Tank’s Collars and Co. started

Collars and Co. is a direct-to-consumer men's fashion brand that makes polo shirts and dress collars. It was founded by entrepreneur Justin Baer in March 2021 to ease dressing up for men.

The idea for a stretchable and breathable shirt came after Justin started feeling uncomfortable wearing shirts inside sweaters and jackets every day while going to work in NYC.

He said that his usual shirt would make him feel uncomfortable, and added that getting his dress shirt dry cleaned so often was proving to be an expensive affair for him. To find a solution for the same, Justin created polo shirts and dress collars

After starting Collars & Co Company last year, he received orders for 500 shirts, but his business grew after a video of a his brand’s shirt went viral on Tiktok. Justin created an account for his company on Tiktok and made a video of his product with his then-7-year-old daughter in April 2021.

After the video went viral, his company was bombarded with orders. He reportedly made $40,000 in revenue in the first month of the video’s release. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the supply chain and his business suffered a lot.

Justin is now looking for investors in Shark Tank to help his business grow and expand.

About the products of Collars and Co. and its price

Collars and Co.’s luxe linen polo and polo-type shirts are available in 16 colors. Their shirts have different types of collars, including Button Down Collar, Cutaway Collar, Semi-Spread Collar and English Spread Collar. Their shirts range in price from $64.99 to $74.

Apart from this, the company also sells underwear, sweaters, belts and other accessories.

Sir Nick Faldo, a retired English professional golfer and television commentator, is the brand's Global Brand Ambassador. Collars and Co.’s has even received some great press from Esquire, Mens Health, Forbes, GQ, WWD, Golf Digest and more.

Who is Collars and Co.’s founder Justin Baer who is set to appear on Shark Tank?

It's not the first time that Justin has started a company. Since 2002, he has founded a few different companies. Other than Collars and Co., he is running MemberText | TextFox | PropertyChat 365 | Textology as per his LinkedIn profile.

Apart from this, he has previously started a few other companies, including CharityHappenings.org, Check In Easy and The Cure Card, LLC.

He completed his BS, Marketing & RE Finance degree from the New York University.

He will now pitch for his shirt on Shark Tank in episode 6 on Friday on ABC for the Sharks to invest in his business. Tune in at 8 pm ET to see if Justin succeeds on Shark Tank.

