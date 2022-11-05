"What is wrong with you": Madonna's latest TikTok video leaves netizens alarmed

The Queen of Pop, Madonna's recent bizarre TikTok video, that was posted on Instagram, has left the internet disturbed and alarmed.

Shared on November 3, 2022, video by the 64-year-old singer, showed her lip-syncing to the aggressive lyrics of Baby Keem's song Vent. The singer rapped:

"Have you ever been punched in your motherf*****g face? What you say? Oh, you haven't? Alright, wait."

The singer's appearance in the video also left fans appalled as she was seen sporting bleached eyebrows, orange hair in four braids and a revealing all-black outfit. The Material Girl singer wore a meshed top, a corset and black jeans with its top botton undone. The look was accessorized with silver chains hanging from her neck.

Needless to say, fans were left shocked by the video and one even commented: "What is wrong with you."

The same day, the singer posted another video on Tiktok in a far skimpier outfit, where she was seen dancing and twerking around her room.

Netizens react to Madonna's shocking video

Internet users were surprised to see the Instagram post. They reacted to the video and criticized her. Many even expressed disappointment in their idol's video and her appearance. While some said that they couldn't believe it was the singer, others said that the Girl Gone Wild singer needs to be taken off of TikTok.

Renee @realgodnae They need to take Madonna off tiktok They need to take Madonna off tiktok

Bhris🔥⚡️ @Chris_v4 Every time I see a new video of Madonna on TikTok, i get instant bubbleguts Every time I see a new video of Madonna on TikTok, i get instant bubbleguts😕

Sophia @lunchTcreative Look, Madonna, she's an icon.

But maybe it's also okay if she like, retires, specifically from TikTok. Look, Madonna, she's an icon. But maybe it's also okay if she like, retires, specifically from TikTok.

The Material Girl is stirring trouble online

However, this wasn't the first time the singer has been in the headlines recently for not-so-good reasons.

The hitmaker recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of her book S*x (1992), which features fictional adult content and fantasies. To commemorate the occasion, she shared a post that was captioned:

"I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a w**re, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a*s and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome b**ches......."

Cardi B was not amused and slammed the 64-year-old, calling her an "icon" turned "disappointment."

In another TikTok live stream with Terri Joe, where they were discussing a variety of topics, the singer was allegedly seen sniffing a bottle of Poppers. This left Terri stunned, especially when the singer appeared to experience some sort of high. The Hung Up singer later denied that accusation.

Madonna Louise Ciccone is an American singer, songwriter, and actress referred to as the Queen of Pop. She is known for pushing the boundaries of artistic expression in mainstream music. Her work is known to frequently embed social, political, s*xual, and religious themes, garnering her acclaim as well as criticism.

The Material Girl has taken to social media over the past year, sharing bizarre posts in some odd outfits. She has even made some weird confessions, including not being circumcised and seemingly coming out as gay.

