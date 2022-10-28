What are Poppers? Madonna's TikTok Live with Terri Joe leaves fans bewildered 

Madonna has set the internet into a frenzy after allegedly huffing a bottle of poppers during a livestream. The pop star took part in TikToker Terri Joe’s livestream and discussed an array of topics. However, fans were left stunned with the singer sniffing the bottle as if her life depended on it.

Terrie Joe has become one of the internet’s most beloved content creators. Her satirical Southern belle and good Christian woman personal of “Nicole” has left viewers laughing uncontrollably.

Netizens were taken by surprise when living legend Madonna appeared on her livestream. During the live session, the Material Girl singer pulled out a small bottle and proceeded to inhale whatever was coming out of it.

Terri Joe was left flabbergasted and asked her if she just did poppers. Madonna responded:

“Wooh, I’ve never done that before.”

It then appeared like the 64-year-old experienced some sort of a head rush.

The duo went on to discuss Lady Gaga’s song Judas. At one point in the livestream, Madonna changed her username to "Mary Ann Beth."

What are poppers? Madonna seemingly inhales liquid drugs on livestream

According to Medical News Today, poppers, which are also called amyl nitrate, butyl nitrite and liquid gold is a liquid drug that provides an “instant high” when inhaled. A few symptoms that one can experience after consuming the substance can include dizziness, increased heart rate, headaches and a warm sensation.

Poppers are mostly used for recreational purposes. They reportedly have a euphoric effect on consumers. The effects of the inhaled substance usually wears off quickly.

Poppers can lead to fatalities (Image via Getty Images)

Poppers are not safe to consume and can be a fatal substance. They can cause irregular and rapid heart rhythms. A few other harmful side effects include serious brain or eye damage, temporary or permanent vision loss, and can also lead to one contracting HIV.

Poppers can also lead to a drop in blood pressure and skin lesions.

Reportedly, the drug was used between 2002 and 2007 by homosexual men. However, it has since been used by people of all ages, races and s*xual orientations since then as they are cheap and easy to acquire.

Netizens react to Madonna using poppers

Internet users were astonished to see the artist take the substance during a livestream with Terri Joe. Many joked that the livestream moment was iconic and something they never expected from the singer. A few tweets read:

Maya PLEASE 😂 @vivrantking WHY TF DID MADONNA JUST DO POPPERS ON LIVE WITH TERRI JO?! I’m SCREAMING!!!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 WHY TF DID MADONNA JUST DO POPPERS ON LIVE WITH TERRI JO?! I’m SCREAMING!!!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

mighty🫧 @asexualsrdying madonna doing poppers on live and saying “i’ve never done that before” madonna doing poppers on live and saying “i’ve never done that before” https://t.co/xr9KJsnddT

Soulstice The Faerie King 🧚🏾‍♂️🤴🏿 @FaerieKingSoul get her outta here dawg Ain’t no way I just saw Madonna doing poppersget her outta here dawg Ain’t no way I just saw Madonna doing poppers 💀💀 get her outta here dawg

V. @nolabels15 Madonna doing poppers (allegedly) on live stream is the type of inspiration I needed today. Madonna doing poppers (allegedly) on live stream is the type of inspiration I needed today.

lucas @lu_as_ I know I did not just wake up and the first two things I see are 1) Elon officially owns Twitter and 2) Madonna doing poppers on a tiktok live with Terri Joe I know I did not just wake up and the first two things I see are 1) Elon officially owns Twitter and 2) Madonna doing poppers on a tiktok live with Terri Joe

Fāgaerys 🐲 @simply_kevvy madonna doing poppers on a tiktok live was not on my 2022 bingo card madonna doing poppers on a tiktok live was not on my 2022 bingo card

brian @btr598_ madonna doing poppers on tik tok live with Terri Joe is the most iconic thing to come out of 2022 madonna doing poppers on tik tok live with Terri Joe is the most iconic thing to come out of 2022

postnapbrainrot 🪩 @basurababii Madonna doing poppers on tik tok live at her ripe old age- as if she’s isn’t 6 months away from wearing the pampers anyways Madonna doing poppers on tik tok live at her ripe old age- as if she’s isn’t 6 months away from wearing the pampers anyways

Lauren🪐 @labisme I open Twitter and the first thing I see @Madonna doing poppers Happy birthday TO ME I open Twitter and the first thing I see @Madonna doing poppers Happy birthday TO ME

Cardi B and Madonna feud explained

The Hung Up singer recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of her 1992 book S*x. In an Instagram story, she proudly confessed to writing about her s*xual fantasies and being open about intimacy. While inserting a clown emoji into her social media post, she wrote:

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a w**re, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a*s and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome b**ches......."

However, Cardi B was not amused by the Grammy-winner. She slammed Madonna for “getting slick out the mouth.” And also deemed her fellow singer to be an “icon” turned into a “disappointment.”

Poll : 0 votes