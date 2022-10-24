Cardi B and Madonna drama explained as internet responds with hilarious memes

Legendary singers Madonna and Cardi B were in the middle of an online feud due to the former’s comment about Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, and some other singers. Madonna, 64, who was celebrating the 30th anniversary of her 1992 book S.E.X., said she was questioned by narrow-minded people. However, she noted that today's singers can sing whatever they want to, and also took credit for it.

Speaking about her experience after releasing her book, Madonna wrote on an Instagram story:

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my s*xual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”

She added:

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a w**re, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b—-es.”

Madonna’s comment did not sit well with Cardi B. In a social media post, the singer wrote:

“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times ’cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once you make it in the industry. That’s why I keep to myself.”

Madonna and Cardi were both featured on Quavo's 2018 song Champagne Rosé. Cardi also paid homage to Madonna in the music video for Up. The Bodak Yellow rapper wore a cone bra in the music video, which was inspired by Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier look.

Netizens react to Cardi B and Madonna’s ongoing drama

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 When Cardi B seen Madonna use the clown emoji When Cardi B seen Madonna use the clown emoji https://t.co/0cG8pHXj29

thong song enthusiast. @thePLAINESTjane A spat between Cardi B. and Madonna? Now THAT, I never thought I'd see.. A spat between Cardi B. and Madonna? Now THAT, I never thought I'd see.. https://t.co/AWpwKMPVVO

MaltLiquorPapi @LowkeyBrilliant It’s too early to be talking about Madonna and Cardi B It’s too early to be talking about Madonna and Cardi B https://t.co/j1PPLsk4oL

Cardi B and Madonna have patched things up

A day after their online feud created ripples online, both Cardi B and Madonna have confirmed that they have sorted things out. Speaking on Instagram Live, Cardi B said that she spoke to Madonna on a call:

"I'm glad that I had a conversation with Madonna because, you know, I'm sensitive. Y'all already know, I'm a sensitive gangsta. Like sometimes when I read things, when I see things, you know, I be like, "Aye yo, what the f**k?!"

She further added, noting that Madonna was a pop icon and one of her favorite artists.

"I always feel like she was amazing feminist woman. And I'm glad I had a talk with her and it was a beautiful talk."

Meanwhile, Madonna tweeted:

“I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will.”

I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will.

Madonna participates in a trending video in which she suggests she is gay

She took 64 years to figure that out. Singer #Madonna seemingly came out as gay in a video posted on TikTok. In the video, the 64-year-old apparently holds a pair of pink panties with the caption on video stating, "If I miss...I'm gay."She took 64 years to figure that out. Singer #Madonna seemingly came out as gay in a video posted on TikTok. In the video, the 64-year-old apparently holds a pair of pink panties with the caption on video stating, "If I miss...I'm gay."She took 64 years to figure that out. 😂 https://t.co/6T7fjBK5vU

Earlier this month, Madonna participated in a trending video on TikTok in which users state if they are gay, depending on whether they are able to successfully make a shot into a goal or not.

In a post shared on October 9, Madonna is seen holding up a pink underwear. Her screen caption reads:

“If I miss, I’m Gay!”

The singer then tries to throw the underpants in the direction of a bin but misses the shot. She then dramatically throws up her hands in the air and walks away. Madonna's trend has led to fans wondering if she is really gay.

Earlier in May, Madonna announced that she will release a collection of her record-breaking hits titled Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. The LP’s tracklist feature some of the singer-songwriter's personal favorite remixes of her tunes, as well as rare and unreleased versions of her classic songs.

