Fact Check: Did Weird Al really date Madonna? Singer spills the beans on relationship with popstar

'Weird Al' Yancovic has been linked to Madonna since the news of his upcoming semi-autobiographical film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story first came out. He recently put these rumors to bed.

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, released on November 1, 2022, the five-time Grammy winner revealed the truth about his connection with the pop legend.

He clarified that while “there are a few little nuggets of truth sprinkled throughout the biopic,” his relationship with Madonna is completely fictionalized.

“Our relationship is platonic, by the way,” he clarified, before adding:

“The only time I actually met her was in 1985. I talked to her for maybe like, 45 seconds backstage. So that’s the extent of the relationship.”

Fans began speculating about the nature of Weird Al's relationship with the Material Girl singer when the film's trailer showcased a risqué scene between the two.

The movie, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al and Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, will releases on November 4, 2022 on The Roku Channel.

Weird Al's Like a Surgeon idea originally came from Madonna

Weird: The Al Yancovic Story is a satirical film, loosely based on the singer's life and work. Upon the release of the trailer, fans honed in on Madonna's character in the film and began wondering about the reason behind her inclusion in it.

Back in September, the 63-year old singer had tweeted about the fan reaction to the trailer. He wrote:

"It amuses me to no end that this is currently the #3 Google search under my name."

In the recent interview, the singer admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he was aware of the discussion the trailer had stirred. He said:

"In the trailer, it was obvious that there's something going on between me and Madonna, so everybody was like, did that really happen? Did Weird Al and Madonna have a thing?"

After clarifying that the relationship is completely made up, the duo discussed the effect of "Yancovic Bump," which was parodied in the film. The effect, in which a song's sales increase after the singer creates a parody, is hilariously blown out of proportion in the movie, with Madonna seen willing to do anything to get the "Yancovic bump."

Earlier, in an interview with WYNC studios, Al had revealed that his hit parody, Like A Surgeon, released in 1986, was suggested by Madonna herself. Weird Al commented:

She was apparently talking to a friend of hers as they were walking through New York City one day, and she just happened to wonder aloud, “I wonder when Weird Al’s gonna do a parody of “Like A Virgin” called “Like A Surgeon.” It got back to me, and I thought — not a bad idea, thanks Madonna, think I will.

Despite the tenuous link between the two, the artist confesses that Madonna is an important character and “a huge part of the movie." The parodied biopic also features the American singer fighting Pablo Escobar.

The film will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

