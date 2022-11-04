How to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on The Roku Channel?

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular character, is gearing up to hit The Roku Channel on Friday, November 4, 2022. Interested viewers can watch it for free.

The biographical parody film loosely revolves around noted musical artist "Weird Al" Yankovic’s career and life. The five-time Grammy Award winner and six Platinum Records holder has co-written the screenplay with Eric Appel, and has also produced the feature. Appel also marks his feature directorial debut with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The film was showcased on September 8, 2022, at the Royal Alexandra Theater as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received glowing reviews.

What to expect from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?

In the promotional materials shared so far, we see Radcliffe successfully breaking his Harry Potter image and embodying Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Wearing a wig and a bigger pair of glasses this time, Radcliffe as Yankovic will show us the crooner’s “meteoric rise to fame.”

On Radcliffe’s casting, Yankovic had said that it is the role that "future generations will remember Radcliffe for."

The film will reportedly hold “nothing back” and explore “every facet of Yankovic's life,” per the summary. This means Yankovic’s “torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle” will also be covered in the 108-minute-long feature.

His “friendship” with Queen of Pop Madonna and his love-at-first-sight moment with an accordion will be explored too.

In the trailer, we hear Radcliffe’s Yankovic say “all I wanted was to make up new words to a song that already exists.” Following this, he comes up with My Bologna, a parody of The Knack’s My Sharona.

Other hits like Like a Surgeon (parody of Madonna’s 1984 release Like a Virgin) and Eat It (spoof of Michael Jackson's single Beat It [1983]) are also mentioned in the clip. Music wise, apart from these two, Yankovic has composed another song for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story called Now You Know.

The cast and crew of the film

While Radcliffe is Yankovic in the film, his younger version will be played by David Bloom. Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has got the part of Madonna, and Rainn Wilson (The Office) will be seen as the record collector and radio broadcaster Barret Eugene Hansen aka Dr. Demento.

Poster of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Image via Twitter/@BeWeird)

Toby Huss will play Yankovic’s father, Julianne Nicholson his mother, and Quinta Brunson will appear as Oprah Winfrey in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Other actors in the film include James Preston Rogers, Jack Black, Conan O'Brien, and Arturo Castro, as Hulk Hogan, Wolfman Jack, Andy Warhol, and Pablo Escobar, respectively.

Interestingly, Yankovic is also playing a part. He will be seen in the character of the president of Scotti Brothers Records Tony Scotti, as a mark of respect for his Funny or Die skit role. He has also sung for Radcliffe in the film.

Apart from directing, Appel has co-produced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story with Yankovic, Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Whitney Hodack, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva.

Since the movie deals with a musician, expect glorious tunes coming out of the stable of Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. The film will be available to watch for free on The Roku Channel from Friday, November 4, 2022.

