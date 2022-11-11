Nana Hats on Shark Tank: Cost, founder, where to buy, and more about crocheted hats for bananas

An entrepreneur from San Diego, California, Sean Adler, hopes the Sharks “go bananas for his stylish fruit preservation device” called as Nana Hats in a new episode of Shark Tank.

Sean Adler will pitch for his Nana Hats, a product that slows down the ripening process of bananas, in episode 6 of the ABC show. He will try to impress the Sharks, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and guest Shark Peter.

Episode 6 of Shark Tank will air on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Nana Hats featuring on Shark Tank a BPA-free silicone cap

Nana Hats are a BPA-free silicone cap that slows down the ripening process of bananas. To make the cap more attractive, a beautifully designed crochet hat is attached to the cap with the help of a small magnet.

With hats, the bananas not only look cute but also remain fresh for a longer time than the ones without any cover. As per the product's website, the hats “works by inhibiting the ethylene gas naturally emitted by fruits causing them to ripe.”

The basic idea to create Nana Hats came in 2016 when Sean bought a bunch of bananas from the grocery store. But to his dismay, he had to throw away the bananas as they ripened quickly. He wrote about his idea in his “idea book” to work on it later.

It was during the pandemic that Sean decided to make a cap that could slow down the browning of the bananas. After a lot of research, Sean launched the Nana Hats, a silicone cap meant to keep bananas fresh for longer.

He started working on his project in 2019. The founder launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2020 with a goal of $3,000 but in just 60 days he raised $4,761. By November 2020, he assembled his first 15,000 Nana Hats.

In general, the shelf life of the Banana is no more than 2 to 3 days. After that, the bananas tend to develop brown spots and turn bad. Nana Hats helps in increasing the shelf life of ripe bananas.

Cost of Nana Hats appearing on Shark Tank

These hats are re-usable and come in two sizes - a standard size, which is good for covering 1-3 bananas. The large size can hold more than 4 bananas as it is 60% wider than the standard cap.

Currently, this product comes with more than 12 hat styles, including Watermelon, Pirate, Pineapple, Viking, Unicorn, Cheeseburger, and Panda.

The price of each Nana Hat is $12.99, and is available on their official website as well as on Amazon.

This product was also featured in the popular TV show Today with Hoda & Jenna.

How Nana Hats featuring on Shark Tank is used

Nana Hats consists of a patent-pending cap and a cute crocheted hat that is used as follows:

Cover the banana stem with the cap as far as possible so that its all secure. Cover the cap with the crocheted hat. The environment friendly hats are attached to the cap with the help of the magnet, making it easy to change whenever desired. The caps are reusable and can be washed with simple soap and hot water. It needs to be completely dried before the next use.

Sean will pitch Nana Hats in Shark Tank episode 6, airing on November 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

