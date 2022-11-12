Did Collars and Co. get a deal on Shark Tank? Fans slammed founder Justin Baer for being “rude” to sharks

Shark Tank season 14 returned with episode 6 after a two-week break. One of the businesses that featured in the latest episode was Collars and Co., founded by Justin Baer.
He came into the tank with a deal of $3,00,000 for a 4% stake in his company. His polo shirt product was initially appreciated by the panel of sharks, but things started going sideways for Justin when he stopped listening to the sharks.
The founder was seen arguing with the sharks and denying offers they were willing to give him. Shark Tank fans claimed that Justin was “rude and disrespectful” towards the millionaire investors who certainly have years of experience.
Despite his arrogance, Mark Cuban and Peter Jones made a deal with him for $3,00,000 for a 10% stake. The other sharks who appeared in episode 6 were Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary.
Fans criticized Justin Baer’s attitude on Shark Tank
Justin Baer, Collars and Co. founder, initially impressed the sharks with his pitch. But they soon began to back out from their perception of him after Justin started arguing about the deals.
Fans called him “arrogant” and slammed him on Twitter:
Justin told the sharks that he started his business last year and since then, has made $5.4 million in sales. His company sells collar polo shirts that are stretchable and can be worn under sweaters easily.
The official website of Collars and Co.’s description reads:
“We set out on a one year journey to find a factory, the perfect fabric and a designer that could create the perfect buttery soft polo with a standard English spread collar.”
Only time will tell whether his deal with the sharks will work in the future.
Collars and Co. on Shark Tank season 14 episode 6
Collars and Co. founder Justin Baer came to Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 with a deal of $3,00,000 for a 4% stake.
Daymond, who is a big name in the fashion industry, didn’t give the founder any deals, stating that he hated the midtown look that the polo shirts were giving out. He also looked annoyed with Justin’s attitude. Lori was also out and didn’t offer any deal to him.
Kevin offered Justin $3,00,000 for a 10% stake, but the latter gasped and mentioned that it was too much. Peter then delivered the same offer, resulting in a similar reaction from Justin. The Dragons’ Den star further argued with the founder, stating that his shirts would soon go out of fashion. Therefore, he should take a deal from the sharks to secure his company’s future.
But Justin was pretty adamant and didn’t want to make a deal by giving his investor a 10% stake in his company. He didn’t budge even after Mark joined hands with Peter and offered the same deal to Justin.
The other sharks told the founder to listen more and speak less. After much negotiation, Mark and Peter said they were out. Seeing a deal slipping out of his hand, Justin offered a 7% stake, but the sharks were adamant this time. Finally, Justin agreed with Mark and Peter and got himself a deal. Fans, including shark Barbara Corcoran, were shocked that Justin got a deal.
Interestingly, all the businesses got deals in Shark Tank season 14 episode 6. Mark and Kevin made most of the offers in the latest episode.
Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.