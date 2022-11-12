Did Collars and Co. get a deal on Shark Tank? Fans slammed founder Justin Baer for being “rude” to sharks

Shark Tank season 14 returned with episode 6 after a two-week break. One of the businesses that featured in the latest episode was Collars and Co., founded by Justin Baer.

He came into the tank with a deal of $3,00,000 for a 4% stake in his company. His polo shirt product was initially appreciated by the panel of sharks, but things started going sideways for Justin when he stopped listening to the sharks.

The founder was seen arguing with the sharks and denying offers they were willing to give him. Shark Tank fans claimed that Justin was “rude and disrespectful” towards the millionaire investors who certainly have years of experience.

KeYuanna Greenleaf™ @KEYW0RD How are you being rude and disrespectful to people while asking for their money? Bye Justin with these ugly shirts. #SharkTank How are you being rude and disrespectful to people while asking for their money? Bye Justin with these ugly shirts. #SharkTank

Despite his arrogance, Mark Cuban and Peter Jones made a deal with him for $3,00,000 for a 10% stake. The other sharks who appeared in episode 6 were Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary.

Fans criticized Justin Baer’s attitude on Shark Tank

Justin Baer, Collars and Co. founder, initially impressed the sharks with his pitch. But they soon began to back out from their perception of him after Justin started arguing about the deals.

Fans called him “arrogant” and slammed him on Twitter:

Orr Lidsky @orrlidsky This Justin person seems a bit smug with his evaluation #SharkTank This Justin person seems a bit smug with his evaluation #SharkTank

Marc Petry @Petrydish1994 Hope this guys business fails. Absolutely intolerable and love when people walk in like they know everything even more so than the sharks. #SharkTank Hope this guys business fails. Absolutely intolerable and love when people walk in like they know everything even more so than the sharks. #SharkTank

Maureen 'mo' Amos @ldydemon #SharkTank Sharks are right, this guy is not listening. He’s stuck on $10m when he could make over $50m #SharkTank Sharks are right, this guy is not listening. He’s stuck on $10m when he could make over $50m

John Crane @TheeJohnCrane This arrogate s.o.b. just wants a commercial on #SharkTank he doesn't want a deal! He just wants air time! Taking rug time away from those who truly need the deal! What an absolute joke! This arrogate s.o.b. just wants a commercial on #SharkTank he doesn't want a deal! He just wants air time! Taking rug time away from those who truly need the deal! What an absolute joke!

K.R. @nubohemian25 This dude Justin...wouldn't want to be in business with him #SharkTank This dude Justin...wouldn't want to be in business with him #SharkTank

Justin told the sharks that he started his business last year and since then, has made $5.4 million in sales. His company sells collar polo shirts that are stretchable and can be worn under sweaters easily.

The official website of Collars and Co.’s description reads:

“We set out on a one year journey to find a factory, the perfect fabric and a designer that could create the perfect buttery soft polo with a standard English spread collar.”

Only time will tell whether his deal with the sharks will work in the future.

Collars and Co. on Shark Tank season 14 episode 6

Shark Tank @ABCSharkTank #SharkTank Are you suiting up for this pitch or are you out? Are you suiting up for this pitch or are you out? 👔 #SharkTank https://t.co/8mx3PNnKnJ

Collars and Co. founder Justin Baer came to Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 with a deal of $3,00,000 for a 4% stake.

Daymond, who is a big name in the fashion industry, didn’t give the founder any deals, stating that he hated the midtown look that the polo shirts were giving out. He also looked annoyed with Justin’s attitude. Lori was also out and didn’t offer any deal to him.

Kevin offered Justin $3,00,000 for a 10% stake, but the latter gasped and mentioned that it was too much. Peter then delivered the same offer, resulting in a similar reaction from Justin. The Dragons’ Den star further argued with the founder, stating that his shirts would soon go out of fashion. Therefore, he should take a deal from the sharks to secure his company’s future.

But Justin was pretty adamant and didn’t want to make a deal by giving his investor a 10% stake in his company. He didn’t budge even after Mark joined hands with Peter and offered the same deal to Justin.

The other sharks told the founder to listen more and speak less. After much negotiation, Mark and Peter said they were out. Seeing a deal slipping out of his hand, Justin offered a 7% stake, but the sharks were adamant this time. Finally, Justin agreed with Mark and Peter and got himself a deal. Fans, including shark Barbara Corcoran, were shocked that Justin got a deal.

Interestingly, all the businesses got deals in Shark Tank season 14 episode 6. Mark and Kevin made most of the offers in the latest episode.

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes