FRSH on Shark Tank: Cost, founders, where to buy and more about the car air freshener business

Founders of car air freshener FRSH are appearing on Shark Tank to impress the Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec with their product.

The founders will appear on episode 7 of Shark Tank, airing on Friday, November 14, 2022 at 8 pm ET on ABC. The synopsis of the new episode reads:

“Entrepreneurs from Los Angeles present their subscription-based product line designed to keep cars fresh and vibe while one drives.”

FRSH founders pitching on Shark Tank are Howard University graduates

Brothers Donovan and Trey Brown are the founders of FRSH, a car air freshener. Donovan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing from Howard University, while Trey received his Bachelor of Science (BS), Communications.

Donovan and Trey co-founded the company along with friends Dean Parker and Garrick Mitchell in 2018. The friends drew inspiration from Motor City for the business. FRSH is the first black-owned car air fresher company in the US.

Along with their friends, the two decided on FRSH after noticing a "glaring lack of competition and 'cool factor' within the air freshener industry.”

A spokesperson for the brand said that the brand hit the market with its "uniquely designed" car freshners that have iconic song lyrics about "driving, upgraded product designs, and a monthly subscription for convenience." The spokesperson added that since their launch, the company has sold more than 300,000 air fresheners and even secured licensing deals with the NBA and Paramount media.

Their air fresheners include ocean breeze, woodgrain, pina colada, vanilla, cool mint, lavender, strawberry, and jasmine, among others.

FRSH is sold in two ways - subscription and bulk packages. A monthly subscription costs $5 and two random scents are delivered at the doorstep. For $7.25 a month, customers can choose the scents they want.

For bulk, the fresheners are sold in a pack of 5, 10, and 20, costing $14.99, $24.99 and $42.00 respectively.

With 10,000 active subscribers, FRSH points to $600,000 per year. The product can be subscribed from their website - ridefrsh.com. They are also available in over 2700 Target stores across the US.

FRSH founders tried for Shark Tank thrice before

Donovan and Trey tried to appear on Shark Tank for three and a half years but were unable to get through each time, before finally making it on their fourth attempt. Their spokesperson said:

“The team applied to be contestants on the show for 3 consecutive years before finally getting the opportunity to pitch in front of the sharks and eventually to secure an air date.”

As for them finally getting the opportunity to pitch on Shark Tank, Donovan said:

“All I can say is that it’s a blessing and that our persistence finally paid off. I want to say thank you to all of our loyal supporters and everyone who has helped us get to this point.”

Co-founder Donovan is responsible for the branding and marketing of FRSH. This includes "managing all digital and social platforms, forging successful marketing partnerships and overseeing retention strategies for the company," as per his LinkedIn profile.

Donovan is also the founder of The Longtail Agency, which he founded in 2020. He has worked with various organizations like Muse Communications, Resolution Media, Russ Reid Company, and more before starting FRSH.

Meanwhile, Trey works as the Head of Partnerships at FRSH and has secured and executed partnerships with Viacom, 7-Eleven, NBA, & Mr. Car Wash. He is also the Ecosystem Development Manager at TRON DAO.

He has also earned a degree in MS Business, Innovation & Tech commercialization from the University of Southern California. Trey has even worked in various reputed companies like Vector90, and Blavity Inc, among others.

The brothers will now appear on Friday on Shark Tank to pitch for FRSH.

