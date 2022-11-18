Boarderie on Shark Tank: Founders started their cheese board business with a different name in 2020

The founders of Boarderie are all set to pitch for their product on Shark Tank in episode 7, airing Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8 pm ET on ABC. The synopsis of the new episode of Shark Tank reads:

“First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from West Palm Beach, Florida, who guarantee their artisan cheese and charcuterie board delivery business will impress and be the perfect gift for any event.”

The founders originally started their business as Cheeseboarder but due to the pandemic, they had to shut down in 2020 before starting Boarderie.

Boarderie appearing on Shark Tank is Oprah approved

Boarderie is the only pre-arranged cheeseboard that is shipped nationwide. The company offers direct-to-consumer ready-to-eat pre-arranged, catering-quality cheese and charcuterie boards.

The board has been a huge hit among cheeseboard fans, including Oprah Winfrey, who called the concept as “genius.” The board has been named as Oprah’s favorite things for 2022.

The original name of the business was Cheeseboarder in 2020. The Cheeseboarder & Boarderie Company was started by Aaron Menitoff and his wife Julie Menitoff. In August of the same year, Rachel Solomon and Angel Jerez became partners at Boarderie.

Before starting Boarderie, Aaron and Julie began small by running a catering company together in Palm Beach, Florida. In a short time, they had projects across the country, and renowned celebrities like Prince Harry and Bruce Springsteen became their clients.

But due to the pandemic, Aaron and Julie had to shut down their operations. However, the couple got the idea for Boarderie and hence started their new venture. Boarderie was finally born in October of 2020.

Aaron is the Founder and CEO of Boarderie & Cheeseboarder & Wellington Hospitality Group. He is also a professional chef. He has completed his Associate of Arts – AA, Food & Beverage Management, Culinary Arts degree from the Florida Culinary Institute.

By November 2022, the family-run business, Boarderie, shipped 60,000 boards to individual customers and businesses, including some tech companies, as per Wptv.

The founders hope to impress the investors on Shark Tank with their numbers.

Boarderie appearing on Shark Tank imports products from across the world

All the ingredients in Boarderie are organic and of high quality. These items are imported from across the world. The cheese and cured meat comes from Italy, Spain, Turkey, Canada, France, England, Croatia, the United States and more.

Each board has different types of artisan cheese, jam, olives, meats, nuts, dried fruits, crackers, etc. The boards are also re-usable as they are made of high quality acacia wood.

The Boarderie offers a variety of boards like with a lot of options:

1) Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board - $239.00

35 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts and chocolates

Bamboo cutlery kit

3 boxes of crackers

Serves 10-12

2) Diletto Cheese & Charcuterie - $159.00

19 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts and chocolates

A box of crackers (Rosemary & Olive Oil)

Bamboo cutlery kit

Serves 5-6

3) Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board - $129.00

15 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts and chocolates

A box of crackers (Rosemary & Olive Oil)

Bamboo cutlery kit

Serves 3-4

All boards arrive chilled, fully arranged, and ready-to-serve. In the summer of 2022, Boarderie launched its direct-to-consumer website. The board can be ordered from the website - boarderie.com, and can be bought from Williams Sonoma, Costco, and Neiman Marcus, among others.

The founders will now appear on Shark Tank on Friday in the hope of finding an investor to expand their business.

