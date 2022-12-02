Sliimey Honey on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy, and all about the slime business

Mark Lin, an entrepreneur from Burbank, California, is all set to impress investors on Shark Tank with his entertaining product called 'Sliimey Honey.' It is crafted with top quality materials and scrumptious scents and also eases anxiety and reduces stress.

Lin will showcase his product, Sliimey Honey, to Shark Tank investors Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner. Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods, will also return for the new episode of Shark Tank.

Episode 8 of Shark Tank will air on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Sliimey Honey featuring on Shark Tank started four years ago

Sliimey Honey is a product of the slime business. It manufactures different types of slimes with unique designs and scents. Slime is like a glue that stretches and takes various shapes when pressed. It is an excellent product for relieving stress and anxiety.

Lin started Sliimey Honey in 2018. Based in Los Angeles, the business has over 900,000 followers across various social media channels and has sold its products in the thousands across the globe.

Mark started the business as a teenager. He initially started the sale through the popular online platform Etsy and after getting a positive response, started selling via his own website in 2020. He even pushed slime sales through his Instagram and Tik Tok, which has over 900,000 followers.

Slimes are usually made of borax, glue and essential oils. While some slimes have a firm texture, some are extremely slimey in nature. All the slimes are sold in a small plastic cup mixed with glitter and charms.

Cost of Sliimey Honey appearing on Shark Tank

Slime can be sticky, deflated, and hard at times due to transportation and other factors. As per the official website, sliimeyhoney.com, to create Sticky Slime, one has to make an 'Activator' (borax solution).

Activators can be made by dissolving borax (included in the pack) with 1 cup of warm water and adding it in small amounts to the slime. The slime then needs to be kneaded until the desired consistency is achieved. Adding too much of Activator can make slime hard. The activator solution can be saved for future use as well.

For Stiff Slime, a small amount of lotion or glue needs to be added to the slime before kneading until the desired consistency is achieved.

Since cold temperatures can make the slime hard, the sealed slime jar needs to be placed in a tub of warm water for a few minutes.

This slime comes in various forms like Spooky Milk, Apple Cream Donuts, Bejeweled, Snow on the Beach, and more. The cost of slime ranges between $10.99 to $14.99 and is only available on the company's website.

Every Saturday, Mark even drops a new slime to keep his social engagements high. The slimes are shipped all over the world. However, slime cannot be exchanged or returned. Slime cannot be used by those who are allergic to glue, borax, fragrance oil or food coloring.

Mark will now pitch for his product in the new episode of Shark Tank. He will try to impress the investors by revealing the sales reports to the sharks on the show.

Tune in on Friday on ABC to see if Mark gets an investor in Shark Tank to help him increase the growth of his business.

