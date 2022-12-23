Why is Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 not airing this week? New release date and more details explored

Shark Tank airs new episodes every Saturday on ABC. Since last week, the show has gone on a break until the new year, which means viewers will not be treated to a new installment this week.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 will not air on Friday, December 23, 2022, due to the Christmas holiday. In its 8-9 pm ET time slot, ABC will air two Christmas special shows.

At 8 pm ET, the network will run a half-an-hour program, titled Mickey Saves Christmas. The upcoming episode’s synopsis reads:

“When Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents, Mickey and friends must save Christmas, journeying to the North pole and finding the true meaning of the holiday along the way.”

Then at 8.30 pm ET, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will be released on ABC. The synopsis of Friday’s episode reads:

“Christmas is celebrated in Arendelle when Anna and Elsa open the gates for the first time in years. However, the sisters find themselves alone when others leave to observe their own holiday customs, so Olaf searches for traditions to bring to the girls.”

Meanwhile, Shark Tank fans will have to wait two weeks for a new episode.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 will return in 2023

On Friday, January 6, 2023, Shark Tank season 14 will air episode 10. After a three-week-long break, the reality TV show will return to ABC in the new year.

The upcoming episode will run for an hour from 8 pm ET to 9 pm ET. Viewers can also watch the show the following day on Hulu and on ABC’s site. Those who don’t have access to the ABC channel can also opt for several streaming channels, such as Philo, Xtreme, Sling, Optimum, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Meanwhile, fans can tune in to Hulu to watch the previous episodes of Shark Tank season 14.

Gwyneth Paltrow will appear in the upcoming episode

Shark Tank fans have been eagerly waiting for renowned actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow to appear in season 14 since the shark guests’ list was announced.

It will be the Goop founder’s first time as a guest shark on the ABC show. She will join the regular panel of sharks, including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and Kevin O’Leary.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 reads:

“Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and founder of lifestyle juggernaut Goop, makes her first appearance in the Tank as a guest Shark. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from San Francisco who hopes the stacks are in his favor with his healthier version of a favorite breakfast indulgence.”

It continues:

“A husband-and-wife team from Austin, Texas, introduce their elevated product designed to keep your beverages crisp and cool, while entrepreneurs from New York City yearn to wrap up a deal with their low-calorie superfood alternative. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, who wants to help change the world with her eco-friendly version of a baby product.”

The four businesses and their founders appearing in 2023’s first episode are Jica Foods founders Xin Wang and Melissa Colella-Wang, VoChill founders Lisa Pawlik and Randall Pawlik, Kudos founder Amrita Saigal, and Long Table founder Samuel Taylor.

They will pitch their businesses to the sharks in the hope of finding an investor. Only time will tell whether the founders will impress Gwyneth with their presentations.

Shark Tank season 14 will return on January 6, 2023, on ABC.

