What time will Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings premiere on Hulu? Release date and more about the Love Island couple’s show

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings will center around the latest Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su as they embark on their journey together. The show will take the couple to Italy - David’s native country - followed by Turkey.

The two-part special was initially released on ITV2 and is set to premiere on Hulu on December 22, at 12:01 am ET.

The synopsis of the special reads:

"Following the Love Island 2022 winners as they embark on two trips of a lifetime to Davide's beloved Italy and Ekin-Su's hometown in Turkey. The couple are set to bring back the flirting as they visit the places where each of them grew up."

All about Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide are on to their next adventure less than a year after winning the love reality show. The two talked about meeting each other’s families while they were on the show, and in Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, they’ll turn their words into action.

They say traveling together is the best way to get to know one another, and throughout his two-part series, the couple will be seen doing exactly that. The Hulu show provides them with the opportunity to learn more about each other as well as their different cultures and traditions.

The first episode will take viewers and Ekin-Su around Davide’s homeland where she met his grandparents. As for the show, she said that she was really excited to meet all of Davide’s family and explore and learn more about his culture.

She added:

"I was so excited to go on the road trip because we talked about it in the Villa and it is surreal it has actually happened! I was also really looking forward to Davide driving us around."

In episode 1 of Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, Davide will be seen taking his partner on a moped ride through the countryside, a drive in a Fiat 500, and also a candlelight dinner straight out of the Love Island villa.

ITV’s press release states that Ekin-Su will prepare to impress her beau’s family by showcasing her culinary skills. She will cook homemade Gnocchi with a little assistance from Davide’s mom.

Davide stated in the press release that his partner picked up a lot of Italian words while they were in Italy. Ekin added:

"Yes, I picked up a lot of phrases. I kept saying Buongiorno and Ciao Bella to everyone I met and I am still learning more Italian."

Ekin also stated that the only person she was worried about meeting from Davide’s family was his father since she hadn’t met him before. However, she loved him upon meeting him. She added that she had already met his mother and sister and prior to Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, and spoke to them all the time on WhatsApp.

Davide stated that he wasn’t nervous about meeting his beau's family and that he loved Ekin’s grandmother because they got along well together. He added:

"My mum said that Ekin was a really good cook when they cooked together."

Being on Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings helped the Love Island couple get to know each other better and see parts of each other that they may not have otherwise.

Tune in on December 22, at 12:01 am ET on Hulu to watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

