“Congrats”: Shark Tank fans support Mark Cuban for offering a deal to Garage Celebrations founders after other sharks backed out

Shark Tank season 14 episode 9 aired on Friday, featuring holiday-related businesses. One of them was Garage Celebrations, owned by a father-son duo.

Father Bill Webster Jr. started the business last year with the help of his Harvard graduate architect son Bill Webster III. Both Bills appeared on Shark Tank’s latest episode to showcase their company's product, which featured festive garage door banners. They create a line of holiday collections to put up on buyers’ garage doors and bring in the festive cheer.

While the sharks loved the pitch, they were not convinced to invest in the company. In the end, Mark Cuban agreed to offer a deal and join the Bills as he felt that the business would bring joy and fun to him and the community.

Fans appreciated Mark for supporting the father-son duo, despite his fellow sharks making fun of him for the deal.

The panel of sharks in episode 9 consisted of Mark, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec.

Fans congratulated Mark and called him the “third Bill”

After Mark Cuban offered the Garage Celebrations founders a deal, Robert Herjavec trolled the billionaire shark by calling him the “third Bill.” It was referred to the fact that the father-son’s names were Bill, and during the pitch, Kevin called them “Bill square.”

Although the sharks liked the pitch, they didn’t feel that investing in the newly-built company was a good idea. Mark was the last one to give the verdict on the Garage Celebrations presentation.

It didn’t seem like he was going to offer a deal, but he did. Without any hesitation, the founders agreed to the offer.

Fans congratulated Mark for supporting the family business and also called him the “third Bill.” Take a look at their reactions:

Novafan23 @Novafan23

#SharkTank @mcuban 's new name is obviously Bill. He's the 3rd Bill in this deal. @mcuban's new name is obviously Bill. He's the 3rd Bill in this deal. #SharkTank

Ronel Kakos @ronelkakos I hope @mcuban makes a ton of sales and money on the garage covers. The Sharks were a bit annoying clowning on him. I’m sure he knows what he’s gonna do. And it does look like a fun business to make money along with it so I wouldn’t even complain! #sharktank I hope @mcuban makes a ton of sales and money on the garage covers. The Sharks were a bit annoying clowning on him. I’m sure he knows what he’s gonna do. And it does look like a fun business to make money along with it so I wouldn’t even complain! #sharktank

Maureen 'mo' Amos @ldydemon #SharkTank Don’t poke fun at Mark for investing in fun after two of you just invested in string! #SharkTank Don’t poke fun at Mark for investing in fun after two of you just invested in string!

Trent @Trent3667440965 @mcuban @ABCSharkTank #tistheseason Had to cop that garage cover after watching shark tank Had to cop that garage cover after watching shark tank 👀 @mcuban @ABCSharkTank #tistheseason

Garage Celebrations deal on Shark Tank

Bill Webster Jr. appeared in Shark Tank season 14 episode 9 with his son Bill Webster III to present their pitch on Garage Celebrations product. They were seeking $2,00,000 for 20% equity for their festive banners business

They mentioned that they recently had $75,000 worth of sales. The retired entrepreneur stated that he came up with the business idea and sought his Harvard graduate son’s help to design the product. The founders pointed out that they wanted to buy the machine and equipment to make the product. At the time, their products were designed and made in Vietnam, which led to delayed shipping and more expenses.

Barbara backed out of the deal before sharing her opinion about the product. She warned the founders not to be offended by her judgment, as she felt the designs were outdated. Barbara also said that she didn’t think the business would go anywhere.

Lori initially expressed interest in Garage Celebrations but didn’t think it would be good business for her. She was also out. Kevin, too, had a similar opinion, and he decided not to invest in the festive banner-making company.

Robert was excited about the product but was concerned about advertising and marketing the product on social media. For those reasons, he was out. Mark finally agreed to do business with the father-son duo and offered them a deal of $2,00,000 for 30% equity. The founders agreed to the offer and made a deal with Mark in Shark Tank season 14 episode 9.

In addition to Garage Celebrations, the remaining three businesses were ChessUp, ReadyFestive, and ZipString.

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

