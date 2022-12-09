Garage Celebrations on Shark Tank: Father-son duo runs the home decor business

Shark Tank season 14 episode 9 will feature the father-son duo, Bill Webster III and Bill Webster Jr, who are hoping to get funding for their home decor business, Garage Celebrations. With this venture, they are hoping to sell decorations that can last years and are comparatively hassle-free, so every festival is a joyous time for families.

After working on five different prototypes spanning over two years, the duo is now ready for mass production and has a wide range of categories of covers for garage doors, including Halloween, Christmas, and many more.

Bill Webster III and Bill Webster Jr. will appear on Shark Tank season 14 episode 9, on December 9, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Father-son duo will appear on the next episode of Shark Tank with Garage Celebrations

Shark Tank’s upcoming episode will feature the father-son duo as they hope to take their Garage Celebrations to new heights. The reusable, high-quality garage door covers for multiple occasions are inspired by Bill Webster Jr’s memories of decorating the house during the holidays when his children were younger.

The website states:

"As a lifelong entrepreneur retirement didn’t sound like much fun. One day while looking at my house I thought to myself how much I enjoyed decorating for the holidays when my boys were small. How could I recapture those feelings and share them with others quickly and easily—that’s when it hit me...Turn your garage door into a, 'Garage Celebration!'"

He wanted his idea to be more than just gluing a sign to the door and reached out to his son, who has a design background. Bill III helped his father ensure that their product would cover all the shortcomings that existing products have. After his research, the two were able to come up with a way that would eliminate the need for bulky clips, hardware, and any extra equipment to install the door.

Customers only need a step ladder to install the cover, which can take up to five to 10 minutes. The covers act like fitted sheet that can be tightened with a zipper and does not hamper the functioning of the garage door. They come in two standard sizes, which include one car garage door that costs $99 and two car garage door prized at $159.

The cover can be machine washed in cold water and tumble-dried. Moreover, it is sunlight resistant, ensuring that it does not fade after constantly being exposed to the sun. It is easy to store and durable and can be used for years.

The father and son duo are set to appear on Shark Tank in hopes of getting funding to expand their business, specifically for their warehouse and with marketing their product. To impress the Sharks, they’ll need a great pitch, numbers, and a plan. Bill Webster Jr. took to LinkedIn to talk about his upcoming appearance on the ABC show and stated that his pitch didn’t go how he had planned. He added:

"This was the single most terrifying day of my life… Be kind… It’ll be interesting to see how we look in the final edit. I had a vision on how the pitch would go, but it took a left turn right out of the gate. Enjoy."

Tune in on December 9, at 8 pm ET to see how the Sharks react to Garage Celebrations in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank on ABC.

